Sumaria Systems Selected to Deliver Advisory and Assistance Services for Odyssey Team in Support of Air Force Program Executive Officer for PEO Digital (AFPEO/HB)

News provided by

Sumaria Systems

20 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

PEABODY, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, LLC, a Full Lifecycle Engineering and Technical Services company, is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide advisory and assistance services as part of the Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd Team. This contract supports the Air Force Program Executive Officer for PEO Digital (AFPEO/HB) and will augment the government's organic capabilities with Advisory and Assistance Services to meet current and projected Warfighter requirements.

The PEO Digital portfolio includes over 130 programs for the United States Air Force (USAF) and foreign allies, in support of USAF and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to include cross-cutting and surge support. As a member of the Odyssey Team, Sumaria Systems will provide a broad range of professional acquisition, engineering, scientific, research, financial and administrative capabilities to support the critical mission of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

"Sumaria Systems is looking forward to being part of the team that will deliver support to Air Force PEO Digital," said Sumaria Systems CEO Dave Dzaran. " Our company has a strong culture built on performance, teamwork and commitment to the warfighters, our partners, and employees. Our team is honored to contribute to the success of this great mission with the professionals at PEO Digital."

About Sumaria Systems - Sumaria Systems, LLC provides professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance and capabilities in support of C5ISR and Ground, Air and Space Systems - enabling innovative solutions and informing decision makers to advance our nation's defense and security.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

SOURCE Sumaria Systems

Also from this source

Sumaria Systems Selected to Deliver Advisory and Assistance Services for Odyssey Team in Support of Space Systems Command Strategic Warning and Space Surveillance Directorate (SSC/SZQ)

Sumaria Systems announces appointment of Bryan Bearden as Vice President of IT Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.