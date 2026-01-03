Sumbu Unveils World's First Dual-Vector Consumer Exoskeleton at CES 2026

Exo-S3 lineup brings AI-powered, lightweight leg assistance to the market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2026, Sumbu announced its Exo-S3 line of dual-vector exoskeletons designed for the general public: the Exo-S3, Exo-S3 Pro and Exo-S3 Ultra. The series is the world's first commercially available dual-vector exoskeleton designed to support human movement across real-world terrain. This release establishes a new market for lightweight, AI-powered wearable mobility products.

The Exo-S3 Series:

Sumbu announced its Exo-S3 line of dual-vector exoskeletons

Exo-S3 ($1,199 USD) - Designed for daily mobility support, S3 provides lower-limb muscle strength primarily for domestic and urban environments. It's an accessible, cost-effective entry point to wearable mobility robotics.

Designed for daily mobility support, S3 provides lower-limb muscle strength primarily for domestic and urban environments. It's an accessible, cost-effective entry point to wearable mobility robotics. Exo-S3 Pro ($1,499 USD) - For active injury prevention during intense activities and outdoor endurance athletes looking to minimize energy expenditure while reducing muscle soreness and joint fatigue.

For active injury prevention during intense activities and outdoor endurance athletes looking to minimize energy expenditure while reducing muscle soreness and joint fatigue. Exo-S3 Ultra ($1,999 USD) - Built for outdoor explorers and professionals, the S3 Ultra is optimized for maximum battery life, providing extended mobility support.

"Our human-centric design approach means Sumbu's users now have a consumer-grade exoskeleton option that adapts to their needs," said Martin Hsu, founder and CEO at Sumbu. "The dual-vector drive means their exoskeleton automatically adjusts between power modes for uphill climbs, using stairs, and cycling."

Using intelligent assistance to support users' legs and minimize physical, the Exo-S3 series features:

A dual-vector power design: Ergonomically engineered to boost movement efficiency by 20% – reducing fatigue for users.

A Proprietary Planetary Gear Motor : A high-torque design that delivers smooth fluid power.

A high-torque design that delivers smooth fluid power. Human-intent Recognition AI Learning: Analyzing shifts in users' posture, Exo-S3s automatically switch user movement modes.

An automotive-grade energy cell: A high-capacity EV-grade battery for extended range and performance.

A light-weight, ergonomic design: Crafted to follow the body's natural contours for comfort during extended wear.

IP65 durability rating: Dust-tight and water-resistant to ensure reliability against the elements.

The Exo-S3 series will be available for purchase on June, 2026 at www.sumbu.tech

See the complete Exo-S3 series at the CES 2026 booth #61247, Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park.

About Sumbu

Founded in 2025, Sumbu is a global leader in consumer exoskeletons, with the mission of "empowering humanity through technology to enhance users' physical potential." Sumbu's exoskeletons are purposefully designed and built by specialists in ergonomics, mechanical engineering, biomedical science, electronics, and AI. To learn more, visit www.sumbu.tech .

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SUMBU