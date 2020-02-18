Sumeet Singh Joins Picarro as Executive Officer for Energy Division

Former PG&E Exec to Lead Energy Division of Premiere Natural Gas Asset Management Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., the leading provider of hardware-enabled descriptive and predictive analytics for natural gas asset management, today announced that Sumeet Singh has joined the company in an executive position with the title of Gas Safety & Integrity Officer. In his most recent role, Sumeet was Vice President of the Asset, Risk Management & Community Safety Program at Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E) Electric Operations organization.

Prior to that, Mr. Singh was instrumental in leading many facets of PG&E's Gas Operations organization. His background in utility operations and in asset and risk management, partnered with his strong management capability, make him distinctively qualified for his new role.

"Picarro has developed an incredible solution for combining methane data with the Distribution Integrity Management Program (DIMP) and external data sets to more effectively manage pipe replacement, fugitive emissions and the leak survey and repair process," said Mr. Singh. "I am extremely excited to join Picarro as they partner with the gas utility industry in the digital transformation to advance gas asset management through descriptive and predictive data analytics."

Picarro's Board Member, Nick Stavropoulos, knows Sumeet's capabilities well as they worked closely together at PG&E. "Picarro is experiencing significant growth as its groundbreaking technology is rapidly gaining acceptance in the industry. With his operational expertise and proven record in the gas utility industry, I believe Sumeet will be a strong leader for Picarro's Energy team."

"We are extremely pleased to have someone of Sumeet's caliber on our team to further our understanding and insight as we partner with our customers to help solve their most pressing challenges," said Alex Balkanski, Picarro's President and CEO.

About Picarro

Picarro's Energy vertical is the leading provider of hardware-enabled descriptive and predictive analytics solutions for asset management to major natural gas operators globally. The Scientific Instrumentation vertical includes solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases, and stable isotopes across scientific and industrial applications. The Semiconductor vertical provides industry leading solutions for real-time Airborne Molecular Contamination (AMC) monitoring. Patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. In collaboration with several major natural gas operators, Picarro invented and patented the technology and methodology of advanced leak detection, and their extensive suite of patented data analytical tools provide utilities with improved capabilities for cost-effective risk management and emissions reduction with an unwavering focus to make the natural gas industry safer and cleaner.

For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

Contact:

Siiri Hage

Director of Marketing Communications

Picarro, Inc.

shage@picarro.com

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.picarro.com

