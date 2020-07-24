Sumit Dewanjee, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumit Dewanjee, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of medicine at FXRX Orthopedics and Bracing. Serving patients in the cities of Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix and other suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, FXRX is a leading practice in Arizona for orthopedic surgery. FXRX mainly focuses on orthopedic sports injuries of the knee and shoulder, as well as providing joint replacement procedures of both the knee and shoulder.



Dr. Sumit Dewanjee is the founder and a premier Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon at FXRX with 16 years' experience in orthopedic surgery. His particular areas of focus are knee and shoulder surgery as well as extremity fracture treatment. His skillset includes performing minimally invasive procedures using arthroscopy, with expertise in minimizing blood loss and patient recovery periods while providing results and benefits of advanced cutting edge treatments in surgery.



To gain the knowledge needed for his successful career with his private practice, Dr. Dewanjee attended the University of Miami and received his Medical Degree followed by Maricopa Medical Center to complete his residency. Dr. Dewanjee majored in Anatomy and Physiology at Cornell University in New York State.



In addition to his affiliations with MENSA and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Dewanjee has been awarded the Patient Choice Award for the 7th time, maintaining his status as one of the best orthopedic surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. and Compassionate Doctors.



During his free time, Dr. Dewanjee donates to The Humane Society.



Dr. Dewanjee dedicates his success to his mentor Dr. Dana Seltzer.

For more information please visit fxrxinc.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

