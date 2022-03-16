Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. Deploys Iridium® for Heavy Equipment Satcom

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. (SCM) a leading manufacturer of heavy equipment, has deployed Iridium satcom for its Link-Belt Excavators (LBX). Through this partnership, SCM has initially added Iridium's Short Burst Data® (SBD®) service to its RemoteCARE service platform in North America and will continue to expand deployment globally.

Link-Belt RemoteCARE® is a user-friendly management tool that combines telematics data with GPS technology to remotely monitor and track machine performance. Iridium connectivity will provide LBX with a variety of benefits, including truly global real-time connectivity and reliable two-way communications for location tracking, operational performance reports, working status updates, periodic maintenance reports and 24-hour security and geofencing capabilities. In addition, Iridium coverage means Link-Belt RemoteCARE can now support SCM's customers in new geographies, previously not possible due to lack of connectivity.

"At SCM we prioritize providing reliable asset management capabilities to customers through our Link-Belt RemoteCARE system. The addition of Iridium satellite connectivity will deliver many benefits including highly reliable connectivity and real-time communication of important machinery data," said Hiroyuki Tsukamoto, General Manager of ICT Utilization and Analytic Operations, Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. "It will also enhance our telematics business and expand our worldwide deployment. We are happy to be an Iridium partner and establish this long-term relationship."

"Sumitomo Group is a world class corporation with a profound history, and we're honored that they're adding Iridium satellite connectivity to their heavy equipment," says Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President, Iridium. "The addition of Iridium connectivity for Link-Belt RemoteCARE will help expand machinery monitoring to the most remote places in North America, and we look forward to seeing this expansion continue globally."

Iridium has become the de-facto standard for satellite connectivity by heavy equipment manufacturers globally and is the industry leader in satellite IoT connectivity. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, Iridium commercial IoT subscribers grew 24% from the year ago period to 1,193,000 customers. No other satellite company can match the coverage, reliability and ease of adoption of Iridium.

For more information about Iridium visit: https://www.iridium.com

For more information about Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. visit: https://www.sumitomokenki.com/

For more information about RemoteCARE visit: https://en.lbxco.com/remotecare/

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

