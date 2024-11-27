Sumitomo Corporation and Rikkeisoft Corporation Have Entered Strategic Partnership to Drive Global Digital Transformation

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation and Rikkeisoft Corporation today announced a strategic partnership aimed at mutual business growth and synergy creation. The agreement underscores Sumitomo Corporation's recognition of Rikkeisoft's capabilities and promising growth trajectory. Sumitomo Corporation - a Fortune Global 500 company - is confident that Rikkeisoft - a premier technology services provider - will support its business transformation, leveraging strengths to drive growth and accelerating new opportunities through digital and green transformation.

Signing Ceremony between Sumitomo Corporation and Rikkeisoft Corporation.

Rikkeisoft, which aspires to become the first Vietnamese technology company listed on the Nasdaq or NYSE, believes this partnership will enable both companies to provide comprehensive, end-to-end IT services on a global scale, accelerating clients' digital transformation efforts. Together, the companies will deliver a full range of technology solutions, including consultancy, requirement definition, system design, development, quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance for clients worldwide.

This partnership marks Sumitomo Corporation's first collaboration with a Vietnamese IT enterprise. The multi-billion-dollar conglomerate has a proven track record of implementing key projects across various sectors, including manufacturing and industrial development.

Outside of Japan, Sumitomo Corporation operates in 65 countries with strong footprints in the U.S. and APAC regions. The strategic partnership from Sumitomo Corporation opens new avenues for Rikkeisoft to collaborate on digital and green transformation initiatives for businesses worldwide.

Since its establishment in 2012, Rikkeisoft has pursued a "Go Global" strategy, consistently expanding into new markets. In 2023, the company launched its U.S. subsidiary, RKTech America Corporation, headquartered in Plano, Texas. This expansion aims to deliver high-quality, comprehensive IT solutions and services tailored to the needs of American businesses, further strengthening Rikkeisoft's global presence.

In the APAC region, Rikkeisoft currently serves hundreds of clients across Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and beyond. To meet the growing demand for service solutions and skilled talent in digital transformation, the company has established multiple representative offices in the region, including its most recent office in South Korea in 2024.

Statement from Shunichi Aramaki, Executive Officer, General Manager of Digital Strategy Division (Sumitomo Corporation):

"Rikkeisoft's commitment to building trusted relationships with clients aligns well with Sumitomo Corporation's values, and Rikkeisoft's agile and flexible development framework closely meets the DX needs of our clients and group companies.

By combining Sumitomo Corporation's global network and industry expertise with Rikkeisoft's cross-border development experience, we aim to create synergies that support growth and innovation for both companies".

Statement from Tung Ta, Chairman of Rikkeisoft:

"By leveraging Sumitomo Corporation's global network and financial resources, we aim to provide our IT solutions to companies worldwide and expand our market. This partnership with Sumitomo Corporation is vital in enhancing IT cooperation between Vietnam and global markets, promoting digital transformation".

Statement from Tung Bui, SEVP of Rikkeisoft and CEO of RKTech:

"Through its U.S. subsidiary RKTech, Rikkeisoft will collaborate with Sumitomo Corporation's U.S. subsidiaries to deliver greater value to clients across North and Latin America. Combining Japanese management excellence with Rikkeisoft's technological expertise, abundant resources, competitive pricing, and a network of renowned advisors, this strategic partnership will help clients accelerate digital transformation, bring products to market faster, and reduce costs and investment".

About Sumitomo Corporation:

Sumitomo Corporation (TYO: 8053) is an integrated trading and business investment company with a strong global network comprising 128 offices in 65 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation consists of approximately 900 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo Corporation's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years.

About Rikkeisoft Corporation:

Founded in 2012, Rikkeisoft is one of Vietnam's leading digital technology services companies. We provide a comprehensive range of IT services, including software development, AI/ML and data engineering, cloud solutions, product development, support and maintenance, and quality assurance. With over 2,200 engineers operating from nine development centers in Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the U.S., Rikkeisoft is recognized globally as a leader in digital transformation technology.

