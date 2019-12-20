Sumitomo Corporation Celebrates 100th Anniversary, Launches Global Social Contribution Project "100SEED"

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation Group ("SC" or "the Company") announced today the launch of its groundbreaking social contribution project, implemented throughout the company's operations around the world. Titled "100SEED", the project commemorates Sumitomo Corporation's centennial year, reflecting on the Company's mission: To Contribute Broadly to Society.

The idea for a project of this magnitude was conceived in the early stages of the centennial celebration planning, back in 2018. SC employees were insistent that the Company not think only about the last 100 years, but also how it can affect society within the next 100 years. With that in mind, the 100SEED ("SEED" stands for "Sumitomo Corporation Group Emergent Evolutional Deed") project was born.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, SC is committed to furthering the organization's Sustainable Development Goals through its business activities. To make that commitment go further, SC held a worldwide poll of its global employee-base where employees chose the Sustainable Development Goal in which they would most like to see the Company make a greater impact. The survey results across each region showed overwhelming support for SDG #4, Quality Education.

With this global theme identified, SC employees around the world created working groups to plan the different ways they can do their part to get involved within local communities and support Quality Education close to home. To date, SC has more than 50 programs planned under the 100SEED project with several others in the planning pipeline. These projects range in activities that include financial support, creating internships, providing enhanced learning opportunities for children with disabilities, and supporting local schools with varying infrastructure needs.

"Contributing to society has been our Company's mission from the very beginning. It only makes sense to breathe new life into these words and make an even greater impact as we embark upon this next century in business," said Mr. Hideki Yamano, Representative Director, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Information Officer of Sumitomo Corporation. "By engaging our employees and our communities through this common goal, I am confident Sumitomo Corporation Group will create a solid foundation of giving back that will inspire the generations that follow to keep this program moving forward."



About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation ("SC") is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 132 locations (Japan: 22, Overseas: 110) in 66 countries and regions. The entire SC Group consists of more than 900 companies. SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilizing worldwide networks, provides related customers with various financing, serves as an organizer and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential. SC's core business areas include Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemical and Electronics.

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Related Links

http://www.sumitomocorp.com

