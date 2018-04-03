Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. Chooses Cytonome's GigaSort® Cell Sorting Technology for Cell Bioprocessing

BEDFORD, Mass., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. has installed the GigaSort® Platform in their newly opened Manufacturing Plant for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapy in Osaka, Japan. The center is the world's first commercial iPSC plant. The GigaSort platform is a microfluidic-based cell sorting technology that allows the selection of highly specific and pure cell populations in a manufacturing environment.

Cytonome

"We are thrilled to be providing the GigaSort technology to Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. to enable exciting advances in regenerative medicine and the transition from proof of concept into accessible, manufacturable products," said John Sharpe, Ph.D., Cytonome's chief technology officer.

The GigaSort Platform is designed expressly for cGMP manufacturing. The highly parallel microfluidic channel design allows high throughput processing that remains gentle on the cells. The microfluidic chip is part of a disposable, enclosed fluidic set that can be gamma irradiated, eliminating the need for aerosol containment.

About Cytonome-ST LLC

Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Cytonome/ST LLC is a privately held biotechnology instrument design company focused on developing advanced solutions in cell purification for the bioprocessing, industrial and life science research markets. With deep engineering expertise in the cytometry field and a strong intellectual property portfolio, Cytonome aims to develop products that simplify existing workflows and enable leading-edge basic and translational research. For more information, please visit www.cytonome.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sumitomo-dainippon-pharma-co-ltd-chooses-cytonomes-gigasort-cell-sorting-technology-for-cell-bioprocessing-300623127.html

SOURCE Cytonome

Related Links

http://www.cytonome.com

