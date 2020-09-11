Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology to Present New Data Evaluating Investigational Agent Dubermatinib at ESMO 2020 Virtual Annual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., a developer of novel cancer therapeutics, today announced that new data evaluating the oral investigational agent dubermatinib (TP-0903), an AXL kinase inhibitor, will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2020 Virtual Annual Congress, being held September 19-21, 2020. Data will be shared during the Developmental Therapeutics Mini-Oral Presentation and include findings from a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of dubermatinib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

"We are pleased to present these new data to the scientific community at ESMO 2020, which build upon our growing understanding of dubermatinib and the potential role of AXL kinase inhibition in oncology," said David J. Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Global Head of Research, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (SDP Oncology). "Furthermore, we look forward to sharing the findings from the expansion arms of the Phase 1 study evaluating the role dubermatinib may play in the treatment of specific tumor types. These data also represent SDP Oncology's commitment to advancing purposeful science in emerging areas of oncology research that aims to positively impact outcomes for patients with cancer."

Below are the details for the SDP Oncology presentation:

Abstract Title Details Presenter A Phase 1, First-in-human, Safety, Pharmacokinetic, and Pharmacodynamic Study of Oral Dubermatinib (TP-0903) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Presentation #536MO Friday, September 18 at 9:56 a.m. CEST Mini-Oral Presentation John Sarantopoulos, M.D., UT Health San Antonio

About Dubermatinib (TP-0903)

Dubermatinib is an investigational oral AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor under evaluation in a Phase 1a/b study in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT02729298) and an ongoing study in collaboration with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of the Beat AML Clinical Trial (NCT03013998). SDP Oncology is exploring parallel clinical development paths for dubermatinib in both solid and hematologic malignancies.

About AXL Kinase

AXL belongs to the TAM (Tyro3, AXL and Mer) family of receptor tyrosine kinases and is overexpressed in many human cancers.1 It plays a key role in tumor cell proliferation, survival, metastasis, cellular adhesion, and avoidance of the immune response. The overexpression of AXL is associated with a poor patient prognosis and drug resistance.2

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. As a global oncology organization with teams in the U.S. and Japan, SDP Oncology is relentlessly committed to advancing purposeful science by transforming new discoveries into meaningful treatments for patients with cancer. The company's robust and diverse pipeline of preclinical and advanced-stage assets spans multiple areas, including oncogenic pathways, survival mechanisms and novel protein interactions, which aim to address unmet clinical needs in oncology.

For more information, visit www.sdponcology.com.



About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-10 listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information presently available and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

References

