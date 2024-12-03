Sumitomo Pharma America and Actor Holly Robinson Peete Encourage People with Overactive Bladder to Speak Up and Seek Treatment

Marking the third year, the Time To Go™ campaign features Holly Robinson Peete in conversation with real-life patients sharing about their experiences managing the disruptive condition of OAB and treatment journey on GEMTESA® (vibegron)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (SMPA), today announced the continuation of its partnership with actor and overactive bladder (OAB) patient Holly Robinson Peete to reach people with OAB through the Time To Go™ campaign. Time to Go is a platform designed to highlight the impact of OAB symptoms and educate on disease management, including information on treatment options, such as GEMTESA® (vibegron).

Time To Go™ Campaign Logo Holly Robinson Peete, Diane, and Dar

GEMTESA is a prescription medication for the treatment of OAB in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency. OAB causes sudden urges to urinate that are difficult to control and can result in leakage, as well as frequent urination — usually eight or more times a day.1

In the third year of the campaign, Holly partnered with real-life patients Diane and Dar, who are part of the GEMTESA Go-Getters patient ambassador program, to have a candid conversation about OAB and their treatment journey on GEMTESA to encourage others to speak up about their experiences. Watch the conversation at the Time To Go website.

"I'm excited to continue this partnership with SMPA to encourage people with OAB to take action," said Holly Robinson Peete, actor and activist. "I'm now into my third year of treatment with GEMTESA. Since starting treatment and remaining consistent with my regimen, I have seen a reduction in my OAB symptoms. The impact GEMTESA has had on my OAB symptoms is my motivation to continue treatment and inspire others to do the same, so they too can enjoy activities they love with less running to the bathroom."

OAB symptoms can disrupt everyday life, including affecting activities such as travel and exercise.2 These bothersome symptoms affect approximately 33 million Americans, yet many patients feel embarrassed to speak up about their condition both with their loved ones and their healthcare professionals.3

"Hearing from others who have similar experiences can be comforting for those who may feel like they are alone in their journey with OAB," said Alana Darden Powell, Vice President, Marketing, Urology at SMPA. "Holly has been an influential partner and advocate, helping us shed light on the impact of OAB and encouraging patients to seek treatment. This year Holly, along with our Go-Getter ambassadors, continues to break down the stigma associated with the condition and underscore how treatment with GEMTESA may help people alleviate OAB symptoms and help people get back to doing more of what they love with less worrying about their condition."

People experiencing OAB symptoms are encouraged to talk to their doctor to get a diagnosis and determine the best treatment option(s) to help them manage the condition. To learn more about OAB and GEMTESA, or hear from other GEMTESA Go-Getters, visit TimeToGo.com.

About Overactive Bladder

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a clinical condition that occurs when the bladder muscle contracts involuntarily. Symptoms may include urinary urgency (the sudden urge to urinate that is difficult to control), urgency incontinence (unintentional loss of urine immediately after an urgent need to urinate), and frequent urination (usually eight or more times in 24 hours).1 About 33 million U.S. adults experience the bothersome symptoms of OAB.3

About GEMTESA

GEMTESA®(vibegron) is a prescription medicine for adults used to treat the following symptoms due to a condition called overactive bladder:

urge urinary incontinence: a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents

urgency: the need to urinate right away

frequency: urinating often

It is not known if GEMTESA is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take GEMTESA if you are allergic to vibegron or any of the ingredients in GEMTESA.

Before you take GEMTESA, tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have liver problems; have kidney problems; have trouble emptying your bladder or you have a weak urine stream; take medicines that contain digoxin; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if GEMTESA will harm your unborn baby; talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant); are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed (it is not known if GEMTESA passes into your breast milk; talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take GEMTESA).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of GEMTESA?

GEMTESA may cause serious side effects including:

inability to empty your bladder (urinary retention). GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder.

GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder. angioedema. GEMTESA may cause an allergic reaction with swelling of the lips, face, tongue, or throat, with or without difficulty breathing. Stop using GEMTESA and tell your doctor right away.

The most common side effects of GEMTESA include headache, urinary tract infection, nasal congestion, sore throat or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea and upper respiratory tract infection. These are not all the possible side effects of GEMTESA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see accompanying full Product Information.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company based in Japan with key operations in the U.S. (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.), Canada (Sumitomo Pharma Canada, Inc.) and Europe (Sumitomo Pharma Switzerland GmbH) focused on addressing patient needs in oncology, urology, women's health, rare diseases, psychiatry & neurology, and cell & gene therapies. With several marketed products in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, a diverse pipeline of early- to late-stage assets, and in-house advanced technology capabilities, we aim to accelerate discovery, research, and development to bring novel therapies to patients sooner. For more information on SMPA, visit our website https://www.us.sumitomo-pharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SUMITOMO PHARMA is a trademark of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., used under license.

Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

© 2024 Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. All rights reserved.

References:

Mayo Clinic. Overactive bladder – symptoms and causes. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/overactive-bladder/symptoms-causes/syc-20355715. DOF_OAB QoL Questionnaire. Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. 2021. Gomelsky A. Update on the management of overactive bladder: patient considerations and adherence. Journal of Urology. 2010.

SOURCE Sumitomo Pharma America