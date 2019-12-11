Summary from Hexagon's Capital Markets Day 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today held its Capital Markets Day in Cobham, UK. President and CEO Ola Rollén and other members of Group Management provided an overview of Hexagon's growth opportunities and strategy, presenting how Hexagon will continue building on its legacy of making data actionable through integrated hardware and software solutions to drive autonomy, efficiency, productivity, quality and sustainability across a wide range of industries.



By combining its core capabilities in reality capture, positioning, design and simulation, location intelligence and autonomous technologies, Hexagon has the unique leverage of being able to converge the physical and digital worlds. Hexagon's divisional leads showcased real-world examples of how the company's solutions are used in infrastructure, construction, mining, aerospace, automotive, and other industries.



The financial targets - revenues of 4.6-5.1 billion EUR and an EBIT margin of 27-28 per cent by 2021 - first introduced at the Capital Markets Day in 2016, were reiterated.



Presentations from the Capital Markets Day are available for download at Hexagon's webpage www.hexagon.com, and the on-demand webcast will be available from 12 December.



