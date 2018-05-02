Summary Judgment Granted Upholding The Validity Of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection

Plaintiffs in the case, including Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant and Wyeth LLC, had filed a motion for summary judgment on challenges to the validity of Claim 8 of U.S. Patent No. 8,552,025, which protects the formulation of RELISTOR® Injection.

Defendants in the case, which include Mylan Inc., Mylan Laboratories LTD., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Actavis LLC., had previously stipulated to infringement of Claim 8 and have no remaining invalidity defenses.

In the upcoming trial on June 4, the court will decide the infringement and validity of other patents that could prevent generic RELISTOR® vials until 2029 and generic RELISTOR® syringes until 2030.

Valeant will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property in these and other claims.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Valeant's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Valeant's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Valeant undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

