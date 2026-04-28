Summation Launches Reports: Verified, Exec-Ready Analysis Teams Can Trust, Repeat, and Run On

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation models have made it faster than ever for anyone to generate analysis. But generating an answer and producing something a team can operate on are two different problems. The analysis still needs to be assembled into a deck, the narrative still needs to be written, and the numbers still need to be validated before anyone walks into the meeting.

Summation delivers verified, exec-ready reports built directly from your data — traceable to source, ready to defend in the room, and repeatable every cycle. Watch our CEO Ian Wong build one live. Request 14-day access: summation.com/request-demo Speed Speed

Summation today announced Reports, a new capability on its decision-grade AI platform designed to eliminate that recurring workflow. Reports are the artifacts enterprises use to run their businesses: durable, verified, and built for the operating cadences that drive decisions. Enterprises, including Fanatics, are already using Summation to power recurring operating reviews, from Monthly Business Reviews to weekly performance readouts, replacing manual assembly with verified, repeatable analysis.

Traceable and Verified

Every insight in a Summation Report links directly to the underlying data and logic that produced it. Users can trace any number back to its source, down to the specific table, cell, or calculation, without needing someone to explain how the analysis was assembled. Because verification is built in, trust carries forward from cycle to cycle, and leaders can focus on acting on the analysis, rather than defending it.

Repeatable, Powered by Playbooks

A foundation model can help produce a report, but Playbooks turn that report into a system. Teams define the data sources, analytical logic, and verification steps, then reuse that structure as part of an ongoing operating cadence: weekly business reviews, monthly variance analysis, quarterly planning. Reviews that once took days to reassemble now run in minutes with consistent assumptions and an audit trail that carries forward. The work compounds instead of restarting.

Polished and Exec-Ready

Every Report is organized, cleanly formatted, and built with the components leadership expects: a clear narrative, polished charts, and numbers that tie out. Teams no longer have to take raw analysis, build a formatted deck, and write the narrative before the review. That entire assembly step goes away. The Report is what the team walks into the meeting with.

Data and Knowledge Integration

Summation connects directly to the data infrastructure teams already rely on, so analysis starts from a team's actual operating context rather than a blank prompt. With a general-purpose model, users have to re-explain their data, their terminology, and their business logic every time they start a new session. Summation retains that context, optimizes query performance across sources, and learns each organization's metrics and analytical structure so the analysis it produces becomes more precise with every cycle.

Knowledge gives teams direct control over that context. At the company or project level, teams can upload, create, and update the institutional knowledge Summation reasons against: definitions, business logic, and analytical frameworks. Every report starts from a shared understanding of how the business actually works, not a generic prompt.

"Most companies don't struggle to generate analysis. They struggle to trust it, reuse it, and carry it forward," said Ian Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Summation. "Reports let teams produce verified insights in minutes and keep that understanding reliable cycle after cycle, so business reviews stop being heroic efforts and start being how the business actually runs."

Reports is now available. Sign up for a 14-day trial and create your first report in minutes: www.summation.com/request-demo

About Summation

Summation is a decision-grade AI platform that connects to live business data and helps enterprises understand what changed, why it happened, and what to do next. It turns analysis into durable, traceable artifacts that teams can trust, reuse, and run on.

Backed by Benchmark and Kleiner Perkins, Summation is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

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SOURCE Summation Technologies, Inc.