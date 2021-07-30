Summer - The 100 Deadliest Days For Drivers According To SettleForFree.com

June, July, and August are known as the 100 deadliest days of summer for drivers, but SettleForFree can help.

Twenty-nine percent more people die from car crashes in the summer than in winter.

Teens are most likely to get in summer car crashes.

More than 260 teens die in car accidents during summer months, a 26 percent increase over fall, winter and spring.

Every summer accidents cost drivers billions in car damage.

Reason #1—Teens get out of school and get on the road

Most high schools are closed between June and August allowing teens more time to drive to jobs, friends, malls and movies. When roadways are packed with inexperienced drivers, driving conditions become complicated, and there are higher chances of road rage, aggressive driving, or speeding, resulting in more car accidents.

Reason#2—Summer Heat Spells Trouble for Cars

Vehicle performance is affected by warmer weather. The warm weather, extended road trips, hot roads, and sometimes even humidity can create problems for engines and tires. A multitude of accidents are caused by rubber necking and fender benders when a car is pulled over on the side of the road because of car trouble.

Reason#3—The Focus on Infrastructure Improvements Means More Construction Crews on the Road

The American Jobs Plan is a billion-dollar investment in the US infrastructure, which is great news for crumbling roads. But roadway construction and highway work zones mean shut down lanes and detours. Lane closures due to construction work can lead to traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, increasing rear-end fender benders.

Reason#4—There are more bicycles and motorcycles on the road than usual

Florida is a mecca for tourists. Summer vacationers like to ride their bicycles and motorcycles more during summertime. Drivers have to share the road with bicyclists and motorcyclists who are visiting and don't know the area. Vacationers unfamiliar with roads and conditions increases the chances of accidents, too.

