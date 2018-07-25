SUMMER 2.0- Extend Summer in Tuolumne County's Yosemite, High Sierra, and Gold Country

Discover a Yosemite Road Trip - Highway 120/Tioga Pass is the most direct route into Yosemite National Park from the San Francisco Bay Area and is only open seasonally, making it an exclusive summer road trip. This pass climbs up to 9,943 feet in elevation- the highest mountain pass in California. The Gateway town of Groveland makes a good starting point for this trip. Get a good night's rest at one of many accommodations from the Historic Groveland Hotel to a cabin in the pines at Evergreen Lodge or even a quaint bed and breakfast like the Redtail Ranch, (places to stay in Groveland). Fill up on a good cup of Joe and home-baked quiche at Mountain Sage and grab some picnic fixin's at Groveland Hotels Provisions Grab-and-Go restaurant, (where to eat in Groveland). Before embarking on the 93-mile road trip be sure to grab maps and any last-minute necessities at Yosemite Adventure Supplies. Make a pit-stop at the Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias. These sequoias are the third longest living tree specimen, dating back thousands of years. Next stop at Tuolumne Meadows for views and adventures that are only available from late spring to mid-fall due to winter closures. A Tuolumne Meadows experience can be amplified with a professional outdoor guide like Y-Explore, Echo Adventures, Yosemite Family Adventures, or Lasting Adventures, (guided tours). Offering fishing, hiking, and sightseeing tours, it's like having a backstage pass to Yosemite National Park. End the trip on the intersection of Highways 120 and 395 at the iconic Woah Nellie Deli, known for their mango margaritas and vista views, this restaurant is actually a Mobile Gas Station.

Dance Through Gold Country - An extended summer means its time to get outside and get groovin' to the sounds of summer. Brand new to Tuolumne County, the Westside Pavilion has awakened the foothills of Gold Country with music and renowned entertainment. Get lost in the music and captured in the magical scenery that is Tuolumne. Don't want to drive? Travel with ease to and from the venue with the complimentary shuttles from Black Oak Casino Resort, (Westside Pavilion Concert Series). Get "Down" Town and spend an evening shopping, dining, and dancing in Historic Downtown Sonora, where, every 2nd Saturday Night, a courtyard park is lit up with twinkle lights and live music fills the air. Let loose in Coffill Park and join the crowd of all ages in dancing to the upbeat free entertainment. Not in a dancing mood? People-watch with a glass of local wine at the no-host bar or enjoy a margarita at the nearby Mexican restaurant that overlooks the park. Join the free concert fun through October, (Second Saturday Art Night). Old Town, Art, Music and More can be found on Main Street Jamestown. Every first Friday of the month, May through October during the "First Friday Jamestown Art Walk~Wine~Dine & Music Event." The name pretty much sums it up…there's no shortage of creativity here. Before the event, walk through Railtown 1897 State Historic Park or along the Walk of Fame, (Jamestown First Friday Event). No Gold Country experience would be complete without a trip to Columbia State Historic Park and although there may not be live bands to jam out to, there is a street fiddler to play the music of times past. With no turn-dials or entrance fees, visitors can escape to the Gold Rush days with gold panning, stagecoach rides, a working blacksmith, and a 5-generation family-owned candy store, (Columbia State Historic Park).

Splash Around and Horse Around in the High Sierra- With the recent Donnell Fire, Mother Nature may have changed the landscape, but the mountains are still calling, and you must still go. Explore the High Sierra by, boat, foot, bike, or horse. That's right horseback riding adventures are a fine way to get around and see the sights of the picturesque mountain peaks or sprawling meadows. Pack Stations Aspen Meadows and Kennedy Meadows will give visitors the ultimate horseback riding experience as they offer trips from hour rides to all-inclusive pack trips. Their horses are raised in the mountains and trained by the well-educated staff, there's no horsing around here… ok maybe just a little, (horseback riding). Take a kayak trip, a dip, a bicycle trip, or a scenic hike at the breathtaking Pinecrest Lake. At 5,600ft elevation, the temperature drops about 10 degrees from the city streets, making the perfect weather for outdoor adventure, (Pinecrest Lake Resort) . After all that activity hunger will come calling and the High Sierra has that covered. Indulge in a hardy steak from the Steam Donkey in Pinecrest, grab a fresh brick oven baked pizza from Mia's in Cold Springs, or get an authentic Italian experience at Cibo in Twain Harte, (where to eat in the High Sierra) . To top off a High Sierra experience end the day with a Movie Under the Stars at Pinecrest Amphitheatre or strike up some friendly competition at Twain Harte Miniature Golf. As the stars light up the sky and the smell of S'mores fills the crisp air, cozy up in a tent, a quaint rustic cabin or find comfort in a custom Bed and Breakfast and wake to find adventure waiting at the door, (where to stay in the High Sierra). Don't feel guilty for having the summer of a lifetime, after all, it is SUMMER 2.0.

