Summer 2018 Starts with National Candy Month

"National Candy Month is a moment to focus on the companies and individuals who make the treats many Americans enjoy throughout the year," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "We're excited to spotlight both the classic American manufacturing success story and the efforts that leading chocolate and candy companies are taking to ensure that consumers have the information they need to make informed choices about their favorite treats."

There are many ways to participate in National Candy Month, including:

1. Look out for random acts of sweetness: NCA will be randomly selecting a few lucky Washingtonians who will receive custom packages of fun and unique treats. Past recipients include Tommy McFly, the Washington Redskins, Elliot in the Morning, and many more. NCA will also bring enjoyment to events throughout the D.C., area, including the Congressional Women's Softball Game on June 20.

2. Learn more about industry leadership: America's leading chocolate and candy companies have come together to launch the Always A Treat Initiative, which provides consumers with information, options and support as they enjoy chocolate and candy. To learn more, visit AlwaysATreat.com, a digital hub with information about this initiative, plus fun facts about your favorite treats.

3. Connect with NCA on social: Follow along and join in the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Celebrating in a special way? Use the hashtag #NationalCandyMonth to let us know how you're making the month of June even sweeter.

About NCA

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats. As the leading association for the U.S. confectionery industry, NCA helps ensure the public understands and appreciates the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a happy, balanced lifestyle. We recently announced a ground-breaking new commitment, the Always A Treat Initiative, in support of transparency, portion guidance and choice, and consumer education. The agreement between NCA, the Partnership for a Healthier America and leading global confectionery companies, allows the industry to take the next step in an effort to provide consumers with more information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats. Learn more about the Initiative at AlwaysATreat.com, or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

