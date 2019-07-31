Summer A-Peel: Minnesota Apple Season Starts In August

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, when you head to the beach or backyard, don't forget your sunscreen, bug spray and Minnesota Grown apples. Wait – Minnesota Grown apples? If you thought you had to wait until fall to pick or buy these made-in-Minnesota beauties, think again. The state's apple season is kicking off earlier than ever as growers across the state have been rapidly planting apple varieties that ripen – and will be available in Minnesota stores and orchards – between mid-August and early September.

Early season varieties like RiverBelle, SweeTango®, Zestar!® and the newest Minnesota Grown variety, First Kiss®, are available as early as mid-August, meaning Minnesotans can enjoy biting into the fresh, first crop of local apples four weeks sooner than other varieties. These are the first fresh, local apples available since last fall.

This August keep your eyes peeled for local apples including:

First Kiss – The newest University of Minnesota (U of M) early season variety is a Honeycrisp cross available up to four weeks before Honeycrisp ripens. It's an incredibly crisp, lightly tart and aromatic apple. Excellent storage life of up to five months.

RiverBelle – A sweet and tart apple with a fruity flavor makes a crisp eating apple. RiverBelle apples grow in the Mississippi River valley of Minnesota and Wisconsin. This unique orange-flecked apple, was developed by Doug Shefelbine in collaboration with the Mississippi Valley Fruit Co.

SweeTango – A Honeycrisp-Zestar! cross, this apple is known for its sweet and tart flavor. Developed by the U of M and first available in 2009, SweeTango apples have explosive flavor, crisp texture and juiciness in every bite.

Zestar! – This apple offers its delicate crispness, juicy texture and zesty flavor with a hint of brown sugar. Developed by the U of M and introduced in 1999, this apple has a crisp texture and good storage life – up to two months in the refrigerator.

In addition to their earlier harvest dates, these new varieties provide a vastly superior eating experience in comparison to traditional early season varieties suitable for Minnesota's climate.

"Minnesotans are used to picking and buying locally grown apples after Labor Day, but the early season varieties are changing the way we look at the state's apple harvest," said Danielle Daugaard from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Minnesota Grown program. "August harvest dates of phenomenal varieties like First Kiss mean apple lovers can enjoy their favorites sooner than ever."

For over 30 years, Minnesota Grown has helped connect customers with local farmers. The Minnesota Grown Directory includes 117 apple orchards around the state. Find an orchard near you at www.minnesotagrown.com. Order your free copy of the printed Minnesota Grown Directory by calling 1-800-657-3878 or by going online to www.minnesotagrown.com/order. You'll also find the Minnesota Grown logo at grocery stores and farmers markets.

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. For over 30 years, the program has created consumer awareness of Minnesota Grown products, increased demand for Minnesota Grown products and connected buyers and sellers. Participants in the program are a diverse group of farmers and processors, including farmers markets, nurseries and garden centers, apple orchards, berry farms, Christmas tree farms, honey producers, maple syrup producers, livestock producers, wineries, and CSA farms (community supported agriculture). For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

