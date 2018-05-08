Summer Art Exhibition Scheduled at Park Hotel Tokyo to Offer Guests Hospitality with Japanese Aesthetics of Season

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201804243281-O1-61tcgZDY)

Park Hotel Tokyo holds four art exhibitions a year, offering guests hospitality with Japanese aesthetics of each season. This summer, a collaborative exhibition will be held by Aki Narita and Yoko Naito, artists who created Artist Room "Geisha Goldfish" and "Carp." The two female artists will turn the 25th-floor atrium into a well in the sky.

At ART Lounge, guests can enjoy original cocktail and dessert that complement artworks. In the evening, powerful images with a motif of exhibited artworks will be projected on the 30-meter-high wall.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said:

"You will feel as if space is filled with cool well-water. Please enjoy viewing artworks in a simulated-well space, and forget the sweltering summer heat."

Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Director Yoshitomo Fujikawa said:

"This exhibition conjures the image of the bottom of a well, a sacred place for humankind that cannot live without water. Please experience a 'world at the bottom of a well,' as seen through the sensibilities of the two artists."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes to present guests with the aesthetics of Japan to help them understand Japanese culture.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with the concept, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of the stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-art-exhibition-scheduled-at-park-hotel-tokyo-to-offer-guests-hospitality-with-japanese-aesthetics-of-season-300644108.html

SOURCE Park Hotel Tokyo