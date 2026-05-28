Summer at Sensorio - Seven Years of Nights That Shine

Paso Robles Art Destination Launches Summer Season with Live Music, Cultural Programming, and New Guest Experiences

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorio, Paso Robles' premier immersive art destination, kicks off summer with a dynamic lineup of live music, cultural programming, and new on-site experiences. As the destination marks its seven-year anniversary, Sensorio invites guests to enjoy warm nights filled with art, music, and light - just ahead of global and national events including FIFA World Cup and America's 250th anniversary.

Programming

"Field of Light" at Sensorio - Photography by Serena Munro.

This summer, Sensorio introduces a robust calendar of programming designed to transform each visit into a full evening of experiences.

The Summer Concert Series will feature Central Coast favorites including Carbon City Lights, Moonshiner Collective, and the Damon Castillo Band. Sunday Jazz Nights bring in rotating talent, including a mid-summer performance from Libretto Presents. Guests are invited to unwind with live music and unforgettable Sensorio sunsets in an elevated, open-air setting featuring updated event lawn seating.

Sensorio Gives Back returns in June, with select Sunday evenings supporting local nonprofit and community organizations. The program has raised more than $528,000 to date, with this season benefiting groups including The Art Center of Morro Bay and Central Coast Boys & Girls Club.

Additional summer programming includes local craft fairs, partner pours such as olive oil tastings from Pasolivo, winery member events like the recent Brecon Estate member night, and Astronomy Nights, where illuminated installations meet the Central Coast night sky in a celestial experience.

Honoring the region's original art form, winemaking, winemaker dinners will return to Sensorio in the fall, following spring experiences from the likes of Opolo and J. Lohr.

Events

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Sensorio positions itself as a must-visit destination halfway between the Los Angeles and San Francisco host cities - offering international and domestic travelers an unforgettable California experience.

Over Fourth of July weekend, Sensorio will compliment Paso Robles historic buildings and true Western spirit with glowing celebrations to ring in America's 250th birthday. Sensorio will offer themed food and beverage offerings, Americana music, and red, white, and blue illuminations across installations including Radiant Roots and Woven Glow. Radiant Roots' oak tree will come alive with projected fireworks July 3 - 5.

The 2026 season also marks a milestone for the destination as Sensorio celebrates its seven-year anniversary. A welcome reflection of growth since Sensorio's debut in 2019 as a temporary installation, kicking off with the Field of Light exhibit by UK artist Bruce Munro. Now a permanent fixture, the exhibit remains a centerpiece of the 35-acre art park, which now features eight exhibits, a performance venue, and a full hospitality suite with private event capabilities. Guests can take part in anniversary festivities with a special dinner package add-on available for terrace ticket holders.

Changes

Looking ahead, Sensorio has plans to evolve its art park even further. A redesigned entry village is in development which will welcome visitors with a serene water feature, new guest amenities, seating area, merchandise building, and rotating art installations.

Radiant Roots, introduced in December 2025 by Central Coast Artist Bjorn, will transform into a permanent installation with an updated name and design. The illuminated oak tree will serve as a visual gateway to the property, featuring seasonal projection-based art visible from Highway 46. Later this year, Munro's Fireflies installation will also expand with additional light elements sprinkled across the landscape.

In the immediate future, guests will also experience an enhanced culinary program. The Mercado will debut a wood-fired pizza oven and barbecue offerings, while the Terrace will introduce an expanded kitchen and menu, including locally made Etto Pasta and new dessert selections. The Terrace now features 10 premium front-row tables for reservation with fire pits and unobstructed sunset views overlooking the Field of Light.

Now nearly fully solar-powered, Sensorio lights the night using the day's rays. The solar ray technology uses renewable energy to illuminate Sensorio's installations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable operations.

With new programming and experiences, Sensorio continues to redefine the intersection of light, landscape and art. The open-air destination invites visitors to experience it throughout the summer and beyond.

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. Gates open approximately an hour before sunset. For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

About Sensorio

When the sun dips below the Paso Robles hills, Sensorio begins to glow. What began in 2019 with the internationally acclaimed Field of Light by Bruce Munro has become California's largest immersive art experience - spanning over 35 acres and featuring seven exhibits that blend light, color, and sound into something truly extraordinary. In addition to the installations, guests can enjoy live music and on-site dining, including a full-service restaurant and bar, food trucks, and Airstream cafés. Sensorio is open year-round and available for private and corporate events.

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