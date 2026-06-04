Summer Basketball Jamboree Returns to Rocky Mount Event Center with 40-Plus Teams from 16 Counties

Two-day high school showcase presented by Brightspeed returns June 23 and 24, reaffirming the Rocky Mount Event Center as a premier youth sports destination in Eastern North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 high school basketball teams from 16 North Carolina counties will travel to Rocky Mount this summer for the High School Basketball Jamboree presented by Brightspeed, returning to the Rocky Mount Event Center for a two-day showcase that has become a fixture on the region's summer sports calendar. Set for Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, the event brings together top high school boys and girls teams for high-level competition at the award-winning Event Center, recognized as a premier destination for youth sports in Eastern North Carolina.

Building on a successful 2025 event, this year's jamboree continues to draw programs from across the state. Teams are confirmed from Nash, Edgecombe, Johnston, Franklin, Onslow, Bertie, Hertford, Greene, Wake, Wilson, Pitt, Sampson, Cumberland, Rockingham, and Lenoir counties, with registration still open. The breadth of participation, spanning much of central and eastern North Carolina, reflects the venue's reputation as a first-class setting where coaches and players want to compete and prepare for the season ahead.

"When teams choose to come back to Rocky Mount year after year, that tells us we've built something they value," said Keorra Taylor, Event Manager at the Rocky Mount Event Center, who oversees the venue's sporting events. "Coaches and players have plenty of options for where to spend their summer, and they keep choosing us. That's what makes this venue a true destination for youth sports in this region."

The Event Center is again partnering with Coach Michael Mosley, head basketball coach at Southwest Edgecombe High School, and the Rocky Mount Parks & Recreation Athletics Department to produce the showcase, a collaboration rooted in the local community.

"This event is about giving our kids a stage close to home and a chance to compete against the peers," said Coach Michael Mosley. "Working alongside Keorra Taylor and the Rocky Mount Event Center and with the support of the City of Rocky Mount's Parks & Recreation, we've built an experience that the players, the coaches, and the whole region can be proud of."

Beyond the competition, organizers have expanded the off-court experience. Returning this year is a dedicated Coaches Reception offering a private hospitality area with complimentary food and beverages where coaches can network between games. New for 2026 is the Players' Lounge, an exclusive space for student-athletes featuring refreshments, snacks, games, and giveaways. The lounge gives players a place to recharge between contests and celebrates their hard work and dedication to the game.

The jamboree is made possible by presenting sponsor Brightspeed, whose commitment to youth athletics and community engagement anchors the event. Additional sponsors and community partners include Bojangles, East Carolina Inflatables, Competitive Edge, Pepsi, Nash Community College, North Carolina Wesleyan University, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Brightspeed's partnership with the Rocky Mount Event Center is about more than a single event," said Sabrina Anderson, Local Marketing Manager at Brightspeed. "It reflects Brightspeed's ongoing commitment to supporting organizations like the Rocky Mount Event Center that offer their community a space to grow stronger and more connected."

Teams interested in participating can still register at rockymountevents.com. Spectator admission is $15 for a one-day pass and $25 for a two-day pass. Summer camp groups can attend at a special rate of $10 per participant.

For team announcements and event updates, follow the Rocky Mount Event Center on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

http://sportsfacilities.com

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center