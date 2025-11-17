Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz Returns

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is about to swing in style as the Rocky Mount Event Center proudly announces the return of one of its most beloved traditions: Downtown Date Night Part VI: Jingle & Jazz, taking place on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

The John Brown Big Band and 7x Grammy-Nominated Nnenna Freelon Bring Holiday Magic to Downtown Rocky Mount

After five unforgettable themed installments — from Comedy and New Orleans-inspired evenings to Latin and Las Vegas nights — this year's Jingle & Jazz is already being hailed as the most highly anticipated event in the series. Guests will experience a red-carpet evening filled with smooth live music, exquisite dining, festive cocktails, and an atmosphere that captures the warmth and wonder of the holiday season.

Headlining the event is the world-renowned John Brown Big Band, accompanied by seven-time GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon. Together, they will bring a sophisticated, soulful sound that embodies the magic of the holidays. Their performance will feature classic jazz standards, reimagined holiday favorites, and dynamic arrangements that invite guests to relax, dance, and celebrate the season in style.

Formed and led by John Brown, a celebrated bassist, educator, and Director of the Duke University Jazz Program, the John Brown Big Band has earned national acclaim for its impeccable musicianship and timeless sound. The ensemble features some of the region's most accomplished jazz artists and has performed at venues and festivals across the country, paying tribute to jazz legends such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Ella Fitzgerald while also exploring modern arrangements that keep the genre fresh and exciting.

Joining them on stage is the incomparable Nnenna Freelon, one of the most celebrated vocalists in contemporary jazz. Known for her rich tone, emotional depth, and magnetic stage presence, Freelon's illustrious career includes performances at the White House, the Kennedy Center, and major international jazz festivals. She has shared the stage with icons like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Dianne Reeves, captivating audiences worldwide with her artistry and grace.

Adding to the evening's excitement, the award-winning East Carolina University Jazz Ensemble A will deliver a special guest performance, opening the night with their exceptional talent and timeless swing — a perfect prelude to the headlining act. Recognized internationally as one of the premier university jazz ensembles from the state of North Carolina, this talented group will open the evening with their signature sound, setting the stage for a night of world-class music and holiday celebration.

The Rocky Mount Event Center continues to shine as one of the Southeast's leading destinations for entertainment, culture, and connection. Recently named a 2025 Silver Stella Award Winner and a four-time ConventionSouth Readers' Choice Award recipient, the Event Center has earned national recognition for its excellence in event experiences. These awards underscore the venue's commitment to creating memorable events that bring people together — from national tournaments and corporate meetings to signature community celebrations like Downtown Date Night.

Guests attending Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz can look forward to an elegant evening filled with live jazz, festive décor, an extravagant holiday buffet, and handcrafted seasonal cocktails. General admission tickets include access to all entertainment and festivities, while VIP guests will enjoy premium reserved seating, exclusive buffet access, and a complimentary glass of red or white wine or champagne — the perfect touch for a night of holiday indulgence.

No holiday celebration would be complete without a few extra gifts in store for our guests! Along with incredible live performances, delicious food, and festive cocktails, Jingle & Jazz will treat attendees to a night full of surprises and holiday cheer.

Throughout the evening, guests will also have the chance to win exclusive giveaways, courtesy of our amazing giveaway sponsors: Bailey's Fine Jewelry, Seven Springs Farms & Vineyards, Weldon Mills Distillery, and local hotel partners — offering prizes such as luxury gift cards, overnight stays, the NC State Basketball Experience, premium wine, and bourbon selections, and more.

Whether attending as a couple, gathering friends for a festive evening, or celebrating the season with colleagues, Jingle & Jazz is the ultimate holiday experience for everyone to enjoy.

Downtown Date Night Part VI: Jingle & Jazz will take place at the Rocky Mount Event Center, located at 285 NE Main Street, Rocky Mount, NC. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and tickets are available now. As one of Rocky Mount's most popular annual events, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

This year's event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors:

Sparkling Creations, Southern Bank, Express Employment Professionals of Rocky Mount,

Foote Real Estate Group, Bailey's Fine Jewelry, EP Mart, Causo Homes, Jacob Parker and Alpha Lit Rocky Mount/Greenville, along with our many other valued partners

Tickets can be purchased at rockymountevents.com.

The Rocky Mount Event Center remains a cornerstone of community engagement and entertainment, hosting events that bring people together through music, sports, and shared experiences. This holiday season, the tradition continues — and the magic begins — at Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz.

Rocky Mount Event Center Inquiries:

To book a sports tournament at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact email [email protected]

To book conferences, weddings, social and group events at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact our Catering & Sales Department at [email protected]

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center