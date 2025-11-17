Where Holiday Magic Meets Jazz Mastery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season will sparkle with the sound of live jazz as the Rocky Mount Event Center transforms into a festive wonderland for Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz, happening Friday, November 21, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

This year's celebration promises to be the most spectacular yet — an evening where music, elegance, and holiday cheer come together for a one-of-a-kind experience. Guests will be treated to delicious food, signature cocktails, and luxurious giveaways, all set to the live jazz of some of the most talented musicians in the region.

Award-Winning ECU Jazz Ensemble A Joins Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz

Adding to the excitement, the award-winning East Carolina University Jazz Ensemble A, directed by Kobie Watkins, will open the evening with an unforgettable performance. As the select touring group of the East Carolina University School of Music Jazz Studies Program, ECUJE has earned international recognition as one of the premier university jazz ensembles from the state of North Carolina. Their addition elevates an already remarkable lineup featuring the John Brown Little Big Band and 7x GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, making this year's Jingle & Jazz an evening of unparalleled musical excellence.

The East Carolina University Jazz Ensemble A has earned international recognition for its artistry, precision, and vibrant performances. The group has been featured in Down Beat Magazine and selected from a nationwide pool of university programs to perform at

Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Their global appearances include the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, the International Association of Jazz Educators Conference in Anaheim, and multiple regional conventions and festivals across the U.S.

Known for its "pinpoint pacing" and "fluid swingability," the ECUJE has delighted audiences worldwide with diverse programs that blend Be-Bop Era standards, Big Band classics, and modern compositions. The ensemble's recordings, Jazz Directions 1 and Jazz Directions 2, received critical acclaim for their sharp, Basie-inspired sound and feature collaborations with jazz legends including Bob Mintzer and Vanessa Rubin.

Guests at Downtown Date Night: Jingle & Jazz will also enjoy an extravagant holiday buffet, signature cocktails, and the chance to win exclusive giveaways from event sponsors, including Bailey's Fine Jewelry, Seven Springs Farms & Vineyards, Weldon Mills Distillery, and local hotel partners.

This year's event is proudly supported by sponsors Sparkling Creations, Southern Bank, Express Employment Professionals of Rocky Mount, Foote Real Estate Group, Bailey's Fine Jewelry, EP Mart, and Alpha Lit Rocky Mount/Greenville, along with many other valued community partners.

Tickets are available now, with both General Admission and VIP Experiences offering guests a night of elegance, music, and holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Rocky Mount.

Tickets can be purchased at rockymountevents.com.

