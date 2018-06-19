Summer Beauty That Sizzles Without The Burn: Tips From L'Oréal Paris On Making The Most Of The Season

The last thing you want to think about when enjoying a sun-soaked summer is carving out time to visit a salon or taking on the task of coloring your hair at-home. Simple tweaks to your daily routine, like the UV protection offered by a daily shampoo and conditioner such as Elvive Color Vibrancy, can go a long way in preserving rich, shiny color.

"When on-the-go, I love to recommend Magic Root Cover Up to my clients," notes Kellon Deryck, consulting hair stylist for L'Oréal Paris. "I can't always be with them, and clients aren't as regular with touch-ups in the summer months, so this solution is the next best thing. Just throw into your carry-on and spritz directly onto roots to address grow-out and grays."

Another easy tip to hide roots is by changing your part. Try a deep side part for maximum root coverage. As a bonus, a deep side part will add some major oomph to the look of your hair. This is a particularly great idea for those with fine or thin hair in need of an extra lift, but just about any hair type or texture will look beautiful with a deep side part. Spritz with Elnett Precious Oil Satin Hairspray to help keep your hair in place but still retain movement.

BRONZE WITHOUT THE BURN

SPF protection is advised for daily use, but what to do if a bronzed glow is what you crave? The only safe way to tan is to use a self-tanner. Enter Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk Medium, which is designed to gradually deliver an even, bronzed glow while softening and nourishing skin. It provides a bronzed glow within hours of application, and it gradually deepens your skin tone for buildable glow all year round with continued use over time. Start by cleansing and exfoliating your skin, then smooth the self-tanner evenly over your body, using sparingly around your joints (knees, elbows, and ankles). Wash your hands and wait until the self-tanner has dried before getting dressed.

NO MAKEUP MELTDOWNS

Whether or not you're spending the afternoon outdoors, waterproofing your makeup is an absolute must in the summertime. Heat, sweat and humidity can easily leave your makeup running. Skip the foundation all together and opt for a tinted moisturizer with SPF, then let your lashes be the star of the show by using a volumizing, waterproof mascara. A tip for ensuring your mascara goes on smoothly is to apply the Lash Paradise Mascara Primer/Base first—which will condition your lashes and enhance mascara wear. Bold lashes that won't budge and a fresh face is all you need for the perfect summer day makeup, sans any meltdowns.

