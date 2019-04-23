Summer Classics Home Opens Second Florida Location in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Classics Home (SC Home) is delighted to call Winter Park 'home' to its second Florida retail store location. From curated and customizable designs to fit any home's style, SC Home creates a one-stop shop with its three timeless furniture lines: Summer Classics – luxury outdoor furniture; Gabby – high-style interior pieces; Wendy Jane – fashion-forward performance pillows. SC Home plans to host a two-day Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 4:00-7:00 pm, and Thursday, May 2, 11:00 am-1:00 pm to commemorate the event.

SC Home is designed to elevate the home-shopping experience and is excited to join the greater Orlando area, bringing the Winter Park neighborhood a premier destination for home decor. The mix of upscale charm and unique details make this coastal community a perfect match for the SC Home brands.

"Understanding the importance of indoor and outdoor living and believing that luxury furnishings should be lived in – from family room to patio – is our philosophy, and we want our guests to have that experience when shopping in our store," CEO and Founder Bew White said. "From classic designs to modern pieces, we are excited to share our brand and product with the Central Florida market and look forward to being part of our new community."

To embrace SC Home's motto, "Inspired by Life's Best Moments...Furnished™," the two-day Grand Opening celebration will begin with a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 1 at 4 p.m. with cocktail reception to follow. On Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m., SC Home will host the "Winter Park Design Experts Lunch and Learn with Sunbrella," an event geared to the local interior designers but open to the public. SC Home strives to make every shopper's house an elegant home, and with knowledgeable in-store specialists and complimentary in-home consultants, SC Home helps create inviting interior and exterior spaces to suit any aesthetic.

"Keeping in line with the success of the Summer Classics Home stores around the country, we know that our new Winter Park store will add to the success of this fast-growing company," Vice President of Retail and Licensing Marianne Minogue stated.

SC Home's 5,000-square-foot store is located at 620 West Fairbanks Avenue and open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional grand opening event details, please visit summerclassics.com/WP and for media inquiries, please contact Mary Hillyer Peelen .

About Summer Classics Home

Summer Classics is a member of the Gabriella White, LLC family of companies and is a premier innovator, manufacturer, and retailer of fine outdoor furniture in the U.S. since 1978. The family owned company has aimed to delight its customers by passionately designing patio furniture with the belief that timeless designs can and will be embraced for years to come.

