Summer Concert Series Returns to Daytona Beach with Beachside Concerts Every Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores Resort & Spa, a 212-room boutique hotel and the only AAA Four Diamond Oceanfront resort in Daytona, is excited to announce an exciting package for visitors to the resort during summer 2018. Recently awarded 2018's "#1 in Best Daytona Hotels" by U.S. News and World Report, The Shores is offering a special "Tribute Bands at the Beach VIP Package." Guests who book this package will receive luxury, overnight accommodations at the hotel, as well two VIP tickets to the Tribute Band Concert at the Historic Daytona Beach Bandshell, conveniently located three miles from the resort.

The Shores Resort & Spa features two restaurants, two pools, large meeting space and spectacular views. The Shores Resort & Spa is a beachfront resort in Daytona Beach, FL.

With this special offer, guests will enjoy exciting bands performing music known and loved by generations, as well as opulent accommodations with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. Situated on the Atlantic Oceanfront, The Shores Resort & Spa features direct access to miles of white-sand beaches, an oceanside sundeck complete with outdoor swimming pools, fabulous dining options, and a relaxing spa.

Visitors and locals know that Daytona Beach is a fantastic destination to enjoy fun in the sun. This summer, the beach is just as much fun when the sun goes down, too. The Daytona Beach Bandshell a, historic coquina amphitheater located beachside, is the best outdoor concert venue around – and the place to be on Saturday nights all summer long. The Friends of the Bandshell, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to restoring this iconic venue, produces a free Tribute Band Concert every Saturday night until September 29, 2018, including a special Wednesday, July 4th concert. Rent chairs for a nominal fee to sit for the show and marvel at the Bud Light- Lights Up Fireworks Display over the Atlantic Ocean that follows every Saturday night concert.

Guests that book the Tribute Bands at the Beach VIP Package will receive:

Overnight accommodations for two in a waterfront guest room

Two assigned seats in the exclusive VIP section located center stage at the Historic Bandshell on Saturday night

*Based on availability, restrictions apply.

Located along the edge of one of the most beautiful strands of beachfront property – The Shores barrier island – The Shores Resort & Spa offers a distinctively different approach to any Daytona Beach, Florida hotel experience. A AAA Four-Diamond luxury boutique hotel, The Shores combines the exciting spirit of Daytona with the service, style, and luxury resort amenities guests so well deserve.

For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

About The Shores Resort & Spa

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guestrooms and suites offer captivating views of the blue-green Atlantic or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature Shores S'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

