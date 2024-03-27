Summer Discovery Launches Enterprise Partnership Division Through a New Multi-Year Partnership with X Games

Summer Discovery Partners with X Games to Offer High School Students Experiential Learning Through X Games Action Sports Management Academy

ROSLYN, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Discovery, the global leader in pre-college programs for nearly six decades, is proud to announce the launch of its enterprise partnership division, a significant step forward in the company's mission to provide the best experiential and academic summer programs that positively impact the lives of students from around the world. With this strategic initiative, Summer Discovery aims to forge partnerships with leading brands across various industries, offering unique opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Summer Discovery announces a new pre-college summer program in collaboration with X Games, Action Sports Management Academy Post this High school students gearing up for the X Games Action Sports Management Academy.

As part of its inaugural enterprise partnership, Summer Discovery is excited to announce its collaboration with X Games, the premier action sports event and media franchise. Through this partnership, high school students will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in the X Games Action Sports Management Academy at the University of Santa Barbara , gaining invaluable insights into the dynamic world of action sports.

"Our launch of the enterprise sales division marks a pivotal moment in Summer Discovery's journey," said Adriane Thorpe, CEO of Summer Discovery. "By expanding our reach to partner with organizations like X Games, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing immersive educational experiences that inspire and empower students. We invite businesses from all sectors to join us in shaping the future of education and creating impactful opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow."

The X Games Action Sports Management Academy at the University of Santa Barbara offers students a hands-on exploration of the action sports industry, featuring behind-the-scenes access to X Games, and engaging discussions with industry experts and athletes. Through interactive coursework and experiential learning, students will get first-hand experience in the arena of action sports business, examine the central role business innovation plays in advancing the boundaries of the sport industry, and apply the principles of next-gen media and marketing to drive fan engagement.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Summer Discovery on creating an action sports management academy," said Scott Guglielmino, Interim COO of X Games. "The key pillars of X Games and the action sports industry are progression and innovation, and we're excited to open a pathway for the next generation."

Summer Discovery invites businesses interested in becoming enterprise partners to explore the possibilities of collaboration and join in shaping the future of education. For more information about partnership opportunities and how to get involved, please contact Amit Shah, Head of Strategic Partnerships at [email protected] . For high school students interested in participating at the X Games Action Sports Management Academy this summer, please visit summerdiscovery.com/xgames for more information and to apply.

About Summer Discovery

For nearly six decades, Summer Discovery has been the leader in delivering unparalleled summer experiences to over 100,000 students worldwide. Summer Discovery's programs are designed to accelerate college preparedness and balance immersive and hands-on academic programming with off campus adventures and city exploration. Summer Discovery and Summer Discovery Institute for the Gifted are the largest providers of pre-college, enrichment, and gifted summer programs and experiences for students spanning grades one through twelve. Summer Discovery offers students across the globe an unrivaled summer experience with access to world-class academics, interactive enrichment courses, socialization, and the ability to explore their interests and build essential life skills outside the classroom, with programming both on and off campus. With over 300 courses, 15 prestigious college campuses, and the most experienced, visionary, and talented leadership team in the pre-college field, Summer Discovery has successfully crafted best-in-class programs and curriculums enabling each student to customize their summer. With a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, Summer Discovery is a trusted choice for elite universities, educators, parents, and students alike. Summer Discovery is a Verlinvest portfolio business. To learn more, visit Summer Discovery online at summerdiscovery.com , or follow Summer Discovery on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About X Games

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

