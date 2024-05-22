Summer Dreams Wines: Savor Endless Summer with Jayson Woodbridge's Newest Wine Release

And, in what also feels like a new season, up and coming winemaker Ashley Holland, whose experience includes three years as assistant winemaker at Sonoma's Three Sticks, works alongside Jayson as winemaker for Summer Dreams' white wines.

Summer Dreams expands on Jayson's exacting vision for the art of winemaking. Even Summer Dreams' website with photography from artists Erin Malone, Matt Armendariz, and Jimmy Hayes, gives off July vibes of afternoon hikes, evening campfires and Sunday gatherings. It's where ardent lovers of complexity and beauty will gather to acquire their new favorite wine releases from the portfolio.

Location, Location, Location

Grapes are sourced from some of Sonoma Coast AVA's most heralded vineyards including the legendary Heintz Vineyard. Located on the second ridge in from the Pacific Ocean at 900-foot elevation, this ridgeline vineyard has been farmed by the same family for 100 years.

Additional grapes are sourced from vineyards in the sub-regions of Fort Ross-Sea View and Freestone-Occidental. Inland, the historic Petersen Ranch, acquired by Woodbridge and soon to be the estate home for Summer Dreams, is located on the southwestern edge of Sebastopol.

The 96-acre Petersen Ranch property currently consists of 7.5 planted acres; planted to exquisite and noble clones of Chardonnay. A complete map of sub-regions and vineyard sources with climates and soil structures can be viewed here.

About the Wines

Summer Dreams 2022 Chardonnay The Sun Also Rises: This mineral rich Sonoma Coast wine is a result of light pressing and settling before filling an assortment of barrels and puncheons for fermentation and sur lie aging. After 11 months in the élevage, a selection of barrels was racked with full lees, to stainless steel barrels for continued development on lees. The wine invokes lime blossom, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, toasted almond and freshly baked croissants. The palate gives way to tangerine cream and sun-kissed orchard fruits.

Summer Dreams 2022 Sauvignon Blanc Walking on Venice Beach: A Sonoma Coast blend of 80% Sauvignon Blanc and 20% Musqué, this mineral laced, elegant wine from aging on the lees invokes white florals, candied ginger, sage, and apple mint with a hint of lemongrass on the nose. The concentrated palate has dried Amalfi lemons, white peach and key lime curd.

Summer Dreams 2023 Rosé Martian Pink: Crafted from Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, a small portion of the fruit receives a three-day skin maceration prior to the traditional Blanc de Noir light pressing resulting in a blush, salmon-pink hue that opens to aromas of Charentais melon and wild strawberry intermingled with delicate rose petals and Rainier cherries. A subtly lush palate is marked by exotic flavors of yuzu and fresh-picked white peach gently layered on white pepper, white tea and Herbs de Provence culminates in bright acidity and refreshing finish that sparkles.

Pinot Noir releases include:

These wines are Jayson flexing his Hundred Acre muscle for the love of Pinot Noir in a true California style without deference to Burgundy but just a tip of the hat.

Summer Dreams 2021 Pinot Noir Golden Hour: Complex notes of ripe strawberries and cherries, hint of tea leaf and flowers, more medium bodied from the Eastern Ridge of Western Sonoma Coast, riper and fuller but pure elegance, layering and perfectly balanced tannins and acidity. Tour de Force of complexity, a symphony orchestra. Will cellar for 10+ years.

Summer Dreams 2022 Pinot Noir Stargazing: Glimmering in the glass like a polished ruby stone, splashes of red berry fruit linger with cedar and sandalwood. Medium-bodied and electric with energy, bursts of dark fruit, earthy accents, and floral notes are framed by firm, fine-grained tannins and a racy backbone that finishes long and tingly. Spicy, complex, sensational.

Summer Dreams 2021 Pinot Noir Super Chill: Wonderful balance for this Occidental Area of the Sonoma Coast. Ripe and fresh dark fruit, forest flowers, intense cherry with hints of spice layered into a very full-bodied rich wine fermented in puncheon barrels from the finest French oak and some micro-open top fermenters. This wine has very fine tannins and acidity, perfect integration for cellaring for 10+ years, but drinking like a champion right now too. Rock Star.

Summer Dreams 2022 Pinot Noir Twilight: A dark edge with dark fruit, black cherry, and black plum with hints of the salty sea-spray and misty fog rolling into the Sonoma Coast from the Pacific Ocean. The full-bodied palate beams with flavors or wild blueberries and licorice, white pepper and cloves that lead to an undercurrent of violet. Seductive, with a velvety texture and seamless freshness, finishing long.

For More Info

New to Summer Dreams? Click here to sign up for early access to wine releases, news and events and more.

Visit Summer Dreams new website.

Contact: Landon Patterson, CEO, Hundred Acre Wine Group

[email protected]

or Sam Singer

Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco

[email protected]

415.336.4949

SOURCE Hundred Acre Wine Group