The article outlines practical ways to improve cooling efficiency and reduce energy costs during hot, humid summer months.

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Columbia homeowners stay comfortable during sweltering summer months without watching their utility bills climb? A HelloNation article featuring Brent Zokan of Northpoint Heating & Air Inc. offers clear, practical guidance on keeping homes cool while improving energy efficiency. The piece breaks down simple adjustments and maintenance habits that make a measurable difference during Columbia's long, humid summers.

Brent Zokan, Vice President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article begins by noting that the challenge for most Columbia homeowners is finding the right balance between comfort and cost. When the heat and humidity rise, air conditioning systems run constantly, but not always efficiently. Adjusting thermostat settings, using ceiling fans effectively, and keeping up with HVAC maintenance are among the first steps to reduce unnecessary energy use.

Thermostat settings are one of the most impactful ways to save energy. Setting the temperature slightly higher when no one is home helps prevent the system from cooling empty rooms. Modern smart thermostats automate this process, creating consistent comfort while limiting waste. The article emphasizes that Columbia homeowners can see noticeable savings by simply programming their thermostats for different times of day.

Ceiling fans also play a significant role in comfort and energy efficiency. During the summer, fans should rotate counterclockwise to push cool air downward. This simple step allows homeowners to raise thermostat settings without sacrificing comfort. Keeping interior doors open improves airflow throughout the home, helping the HVAC system distribute air evenly. These details, according to the experts at Northpoint Heating & Air Inc., can make a home feel several degrees cooler without increasing energy use.

Sunlight is another factor that affects how complex air conditioning systems work. Columbia's bright afternoons can quickly raise indoor temperatures. Closing blinds or curtains during peak hours keeps radiant heat from entering the home. For houses with large south- or west-facing windows, reflective films or insulated shades provide an extra layer of protection. Reducing solar gain means the air conditioning system doesn't have to fight as hard to maintain a steady temperature.

Routine HVAC maintenance remains one of the best investments a homeowner can make. The article explains that dust and debris in filters and coils reduce airflow and efficiency. Simple actions, such as replacing air filters regularly and scheduling tune-ups with a qualified technician, help keep systems running smoothly. Brent Zokan and his team at Northpoint Heating & Air Inc. stress that preventive HVAC maintenance ensures the equipment stays reliable through the hottest days. Regular service checks also identify issues before they lead to costly repairs or breakdowns.

Older systems, the article notes, are often the least efficient. Units over 10 or 15 years old may use outdated refrigerants or less advanced compressors. Replacing an aging system with a high-efficiency model can cut power use by up to 30 percent. For Columbia homeowners, the long-term savings often outweigh the upfront cost. Improved air conditioning performance also means more consistent cooling and quieter operation, especially in larger homes.

Appliances and lighting choices can indirectly influence air conditioning demand. Running ovens or dryers during the hottest part of the day adds heat indoors, forcing the air conditioner to work harder. The HelloNation piece advises shifting these chores to mornings or evenings and replacing older bulbs with LEDs. Since LEDs produce minimal heat, they reduce strain on the HVAC system while lowering electricity use.

Insulation and air sealing are frequently overlooked but are essential for energy efficiency. Gaps around doors, windows, and attics allow cool air to escape. Sealing these openings and upgrading insulation keeps conditioned air inside, maintaining stable temperatures throughout the day. The article adds that these improvements help not only during summer but also in winter, offering year-round comfort and cost savings for Columbia homeowners.

Even outdoor conditions can impact air conditioning performance. Shading outdoor units with shrubs or trees keeps equipment cooler and running more efficiently. The HelloNation feature also suggests setting water heaters to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, which saves energy without compromising comfort. Landscaping choices can have surprising effects on overall household efficiency when combined with smart thermostat settings and proper insulation.

For Brent Zokan and Northpoint Heating & Air Inc., the message is simple: energy efficiency comes from awareness and consistency. Each small change from using ceiling fans properly to keeping up with HVAC maintenance adds up to meaningful savings over time. Columbia homeowners who take a proactive approach to system care and energy use will find their homes more comfortable, even when temperatures soar.

The HelloNation article concludes that the key to lower summer bills lies not in sacrificing comfort, but in understanding how each part of a home's cooling system works together. Through wise choices and regular maintenance, residents can keep the heat at bay while making the most of every kilowatt.

How Columbia Homeowners Can Save on Energy During Hot Southern Summers features insights from Brent Zokan, HVAC expert at Northpoint Heating & Air Inc, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation