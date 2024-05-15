SUMMER EXPERIENCES AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT HUALALAI

Culture

The Resort's Kaupulehu Cultural Center offers an opportunity to deepen guests' experience through immersive and educational programming. Special for the season, the Resort launches a curated Summer Solstice series to tell the story of key figures in Hawaiian mythology, as well as educational sessions to learn the ways of stargazing with one of only five Hawaiian master navigators.

Culinary

Hualalai created a multitude of uniquely Hawaiian culinary experiences led by Executive Chef Richard Polhemus. Exclusive for the summer, guests can enjoy two specialty pop-ups—Sushi and Robata by 'Ulu and Mi Casa Taqueria—as well as an authentic Polynesian Luau, Caviar & Champagne Tastings, Private Cocktail Classes and more.

Celebrated Chef Tyler Florence will host an event celebrating his new cookbook, American Grill, on July 26, 2024 with a special reception and live-fire dinner at his recently opened Miller & Lux at Hualalai restaurant.

Camp Manitou

Camp Manitou—one of the nation's foremost summer camps—returns for its eighth year July 1 - August 30, 2024. Designed for children ages 9 through 17, the offerings focus on immersive group experiences through cultural and explorative activities both at the Resort and throughout the island. New for Summer are two off-site experiences—the Volcano National Park Overnight Trip and the Pu'u Wa'Awa'a Forest Reserve and Napu'u Conservation Area Service Project—aimed at providing campers a newfound appreciation for the island.

Wellness & Recreation

The Resort offers an array of experiences to entice the body and mind. A stand-out is the 18-hole Hualālai Golf Course and state-of-the-art Hualālai Golf Hale which will offer sunset Hale Night Socials and Foot Golf this season. Beyond the links, guests can enjoy eight unique pools, an expert-designed gym, and tennis and pickleball courts available for night play and private lessons.

Specialty wellness experiences include a series of programming with celebrity trainer and nutrition guru Harley Pasternak, as well as a transformative Sunset Yoga session under the Full Moon to manifest personal intentions and embrace the lunar energy. Off-site experiences such as helicopter tours, kayaking adventures, and night manta ray snorkeling are also available.

Bungalow Buyout

Ideal for groups of family or friends, the oceanfront Kahuwai suite has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an expansive living area and is more secluded at the Resort's edge, along with the resort's largest private pool, direct beach access, and private concierge. A jewel within the Specialty Suites collection, the Kahuwai suite can be booked alongside 4 adjoining rooms for a full "Bungalow 0" buyout accommodating up to 12 adults and 12 children under 10 years old.

For more information or to make a reservation please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call 808 325 8000.

