Summer Film Festival at Auntyland

In addition, a student-curated series offers nine short features. The free, digital summer film festival runs through August 31, 2022 . No tickets or registrations are needed. Just click the website links and watch: https://www.auntylandfilmfest.org/summer-festival-2022/

"The dual purpose of the summer festival is to showcase the works of seasoned professionals and rediscover works by BIPOC and women filmmakers. Our small batch film menu offers the best ingredients — quality and authenticity," said Sylvia Wong Lewis, festival director.

Here's the Summer Fest 2022 lineup:

CityBIRDS, 0:04:00 minutes, by Kristin Reiber Harris

Rain: Up Close – A Meditation, 0:03:21 minutes, by Louise Fleming

It's the Fuller Brush Man, 0:47:00, by Craigh Barboza

Student-curated series: Students Jordan Baptiste, Barnard College; Isabel Aragon, Smith College; and Maryn Graskey, Smith College choose nine films for your summer pleasure. Here's the line-up: Yokelan, 66, directed by Tang Yi; The Beauty President, directed by Whitney Skauge; Lost Keys, by Amanda Baraka; Friends Who Remember, directed by Devon Blackwell; To the girl that looks like me, directed by Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah; And Then She Kissed Me, directed by Alexis Khodanian; The Elephant Gown, directed by Rahiem Robinson; The Black Sheep, directed by Ed Perkins; and Seashells, directed by Nathalie Christmas.

Biographies: Craigh Barboza has written about entertainment, race, and culture for Cineaste magazine, CNN, Entertainment Weekly, Film Comment, GQ, The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, MTV, New York magazine, The New York Times and Washington Post. He works in Career Services at NYU Journalism and teaches a course on film journalism. His book John Singleton: Interviews, a study of the Oscar-nominated director's work, is part of the acclaimed series Conversations with Filmmakers (University Press of Mississippi).

Louise Fleming: Filmmaker/Videographer/Media Consultant/Artist

FOCUS: Experimental/Nonfiction short form. Completed RAIN: Up Close- a meditation on rain and water. Previous work: Pecking Order – about pigeons; My Bridge: A man's personal homage to the Brooklyn bridge. Both films have been screened at film festivals in the US and abroad. Works-in-Progress - The Overflow: a contemporary look at the intersection of church /tourism/gentrification in Harlem and This Unique Life about the late self-taught musician/songwriter Bruce Woody. Previously Co-President/Curator of Women's Screening Series CineWomen NY [CWNY] @ at Two Boots Pioneer Movie Theater and Anthology Film Archives. Member BGDM - NYWIFT – BDC - Graduate American U/NYU School of the Arts/Film.

Kristin Reiber Harris is an artist, animator, and educator with a passion for sharing the treasures and insights of the natural world. She sees a world where the transformative power of art and the creative problem solving of science blossom together to help children and families visualize the patterns and connections that unite all life. Kristin has produced and animated over 100 short-form animations. HBO Family/HBOL has broadcast forty of her interstitials. Her work has been included in the Chicago International Children's Film Festival, The Museum of Television and Radio's International Children's Television Festival in New York and Los Angeles, the European Short Film Festival, Prima Film Festival, and the East Lansing Children's Film Festival, San Diego Children's Film Festival and Chesapeake Film Festival. She recently received Best Animation and Best Environmental Film from the Auntyland Film Festival. She received a BA in Fine Arts from UCLA and an MFA from George Washington University.

Pat Doyen makes, preserves, programs, and writes about films and other media arts. She works independently and as part of the Arsenic Cookie Film Collective in Baltimore, MD. By day she is a film archivist with a passion for home movies and orphan films. Her work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally and she has taught hand processing and filmmaking workshops for both children and adults. She is a contributor to "The DIY Guide to Film & Video" published by Parcell Press and editor of the recent book "Hell Yeah! Heavy Metal Parking Lot @ 30".

To view the films and for more details, go to:

https://www.auntylandfilmfest.org/

AuntyLand Film Festival, a community-based Tribeca, New York City event operates at the intersection of identity, gender, and age. It is the only film festival that reaches out to women and BIPOC artists 50 years and older. Tax-deductible donations sent via the fiscal sponsor, Fractured Atlas go to women and people of color writers, artists, and other public multidisciplinary arts programs. https://www.auntyland.com/donations/

