Summer Forecast: Stress-Free, Fashionable and Fun

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With hot, sunny days on the horizon, kidpik, the #1 clothing subscription box for kids' sizes 2T-16, releases its Summer 2021 collection of personalized clothing boxes packed with kids' outfits designed to keep up with stylish kids' warm weather routines. Parents can prioritize relaxation this summer by allowing kidpik's team of fashion experts to do the shopping and the styling for them. After members take the brand's 3-minute style quiz, kids await a fun surprise at their doorstep—a box of curated fashion selected just for them based on their unique preferences. "With our summer collection, we've captured the happiness the season brings with bold and bright styles created with summer fun top of mind," said Dina Sweeney, kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer. "Our goal is always to make parents and kids happy by delivering clothing kids love and want to wear. Parents can test out new trends from the comfort of their home and receive personalized, seasonal looks in their kids' updated sizes without having to spend a beautiful day shopping indoors."

kidpik Boys Summer 2021 Clothing Box kidpik Girls Summer 2021 Clothing Box

Standout trends from the summer collection include bold stripes, tropical prints, denim, colorful and monochromatic coordinated sets and color blocked swimwear for boys and girls. Additional highlights include easy dresses in of-the-moment florals and tie dye patterns for girls and bold graphic t-shirts and lightweight shorts for boys. Each kidpik fashion item is designed with style and functionality in mind. Outfits are always styled to be age appropriate, and each piece is crafted with soft, lightweight materials to keep kids cool all summer long.

Each kidpik subscription box ships with 7 pieces of coordinated fashion, including shoes, that create a minimum of 3 mix-&-match outfits. The average box is $98 when the 30% keep-all discount is applied, bringing each item to just $14. Shipping, returns and exchanges are easy and free and there is no styling fee—making kidpik entirely commitment-free. "We enjoyed our box so much! It was as fun for mom to open as it was daughter. The sizes and styles were perfect. My daughter loved every piece! Thank you for offering quality kids clothing for a reasonable price," said one happy member in a recent 5-star review.

In addition to kidpik's time-saving kids subscription boxes, the brand is set to release pre-styled vacation and camp boxes, which will be available to purchase with no subscription required beginning June 15, 2021. With some treasured summer traditions and getaways resuming this year, these pre-styled boxes are packed with cute outfits for girls and boys featuring cool active looks, swimwear, and accessories, curated to include the perfect items for these quintessential summer activities.

Visit kidpik.com to discover the brand's time-saving, convenient and risk-free clothing subscription service and new summer collection.

About kidpik

kidpik, launched in 2016, is the go-to fashion clothing subscription box site for kids in sizes 2T-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits commitment free to their door. www.kidpik.com.

