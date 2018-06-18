Summer Free-ze: Celebrate the First Day of Summer with Complimentary Sample of Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade is Dunkin' Donuts' newest way to seize and freeze the day. The frozen beverage is available in two flavors, Original and Strawberry, both made with real fruit juice for a delightful frozen refreshment. Introduced last month, Frozen Lemonade will be served through summer at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants throughout the country.

The Dunkin' frozen lineup also includes a blast of out-of-this-world flavor with a cool and colorful COOLATTA® frozen beverage inspired by the cosmos. Dunkin' Donuts' Cosmic COOLATTA frozen beverages bring together two COOLATTA frozen beverage summer flavors, layered specially to create a bright and brilliant galactic look. The Cosmic Cotton Candy COOLATTA features Cotton Candy flavored COOLATTA topped with Blue Raspberry, while the Cosmic Pineapple COOLATTA brings together Pineapple flavored COOLATTA with Blue Raspberry.

For coffee lovers, Dunkin' Donuts' summer's sweet sips include three ice cream flavored coffees: Butter Pecan, Cookie Dough, and Pistachio. All three flavors, chosen by fans as part of a nationwide vote last year, are available for a limited time through the season and can be enjoyed in Dunkin's hot and iced coffees, Frozen Coffee and Frozen Chocolate.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

