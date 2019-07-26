Summer Fun For Pups: WHIMZEES™ All-Natural Daily Dental Treats for Dogs Builds Sand Sculpture at 2019 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From backyard barbeques to long days at the beach, the summer months are the perfect time for families to dial up the outdoor fun with their dogs. To bring to life the spirit of summer and ensure our dogs are included in the fun, WHIMZEES™, the maker of all-natural, non-GMO daily dental treats for dogs, created the ultimate display of their iconic alligator dental treat: a giant alligator shaped sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

This larger-than-life sand sculpture is a replica of WHIMZEES’ famous alligator-shaped dental chew for dogs to remind pet parents to keep pet dental health top of mind this summer. It was constructed at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

The annual festival, held this year on July 26 – 28, draws over one million attendees total to witness the magnificent sand sculpting competition and offers plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The WHIMZEES-sponsored alligator sculpture was designed by sculptors Meredith Corson Doubleday and Dan Doubleday and carefully constructed over the course of 30 hours. The alligator stands at 3 feet tall and 10 feet long and took approximately 5 tons of sand to construct, making it one alligator that will be hard to miss!

"Our alligator shaped doggie dental treats remind us to have fun and be playful all summer long, even when it comes to their dental care!" said Kristof Vlaeminck, senior director of global brand marketing for WHIMZEES. "Creating a larger-than-life alligator-shaped sand sculpture was the perfect way to celebrate the best of summer and our dog's health and happiness all at once. All of our natural daily dental treats are designed for optimal cleaning of dogs' teeth, and the adorable shape makes pet parents love WHIMZEES just as much as their dogs do."

WHIMZEES will be passing out samples at its booth located in zone 3 near the event's main stage. Those who stop by will have an opportunity to enter a giveaway to win a special prize pack, complete with WHIMZEES alligator dental treats.

For those inspired by the sand sculpture to help their dogs look and feel their best this summer, Dr. Danielle Bernal, WHIMZEES veterinarian, is sharing her tips to make pet dental health a top priority:

Travel Time: Many of us are hitting the road this time of year – and bringing Fido along with us on vacation. Rather than giving him just a toy to make him feel at home, consider packing WHIMZEES all-natural daily dental treats to keep him occupied during the trip and take care of his dental health all at once.

Many of us are hitting the road this time of year – and bringing Fido along with us on vacation. Rather than giving him just a toy to make him feel at home, consider packing WHIMZEES all-natural daily dental treats to keep him occupied during the trip and take care of his dental health all at once. Outside Activities: Summer means more time outside for your pup and even seasonal activities like hiking and camping, so keep a careful eye on what your dog puts in their mouth. While a traditional game of fetch on the trail may seem fun, chewing on a stick poses the risk of chipped teeth or accidentally swallowing a piece of wood or bark.

Summer means more time outside for your pup and even seasonal activities like hiking and camping, so keep a careful eye on what your dog puts in their mouth. While a traditional game of fetch on the trail may seem fun, chewing on a stick poses the risk of chipped teeth or accidentally swallowing a piece of wood or bark. Ice Cubes: You might think ice cubes are a great dog treat (they are easy to grab and an easy way to help hydrate), but those ice chunks can do damage on your dog's teeth. Even though dogs have powerful mouths, those hard ice cubes can cause a dog to fracture a tooth. Natural dental treats are a better way to keep them entertained while ensuring their teeth are benefiting with each bite!

Recent scientific studies show that WHIMZEES are two times more effective in reducing plaque than leading competitors1 and have a three times longer chewing time for three times more fun. Using limited, all-natural ingredients, WHIMZEES provide "Triple Care Dental Health" by helping to reduce (1) tartar, (2) plaque, and (3) bad breath.

WHIMZEES are currently available in 32 countries around the world throughout North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Europe. WHIMZEES contain no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, wheat, grain, GMOs or meat. To learn more about WHIMZEES, please visit www.whimzees.com.

About WHIMZEES:

WHIMZEES, manufactured by WellPet LLC in Veendam, Netherlands, are all-natural daily dental treats for dogs with only six primary ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or meat. WHIMZEES are created through a patented design process at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is committed to delivering the highest quality products for pets. WHIMZEES is a Non-GMO Project Verified brand. WHIMZEES Brushzees™ shape also earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for tartar, which provides peace of mind to consumers that the product will help to control tartar levels on their pet's teeth. For more information, visit http://www.whimzees.com/.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, Sojos® and WHIMZEES®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us.

Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

1 Based on studies at an independent kennel.

SOURCE WHIMZEES