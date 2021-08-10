Summer Grilling Party Comes Together in a Snap with eMeals & Jack Daniel's

Fire up the grill: Available to eMeals subscribers on the service's app and non-subscribers free of charge at https://emeals.com/occasions/summer-grilling , the Summer Grilling Party menu is anchored by a Grilled Flank Steak with Dill Chimichurri providing a summery twist on the classic South American sauce. Sides include a Grilled Romaine Salad bursting with color and flavor from grilled corn, peppers and onion, Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes baked sliced in their skins and topped with two kinds of cheese, and Lemon-Caper Roasted Vegetables drizzled with a light and lemony sauce.

Cake and cocktails, oh my!: The pièce de resistance – dessert-wise, that is – is an eye-popping Lemonade-and-Strawberry-Stuffed Angel Food Cake that alternates layers of cream and strawberry filings with cubes of angel food cake and finishes it off with a generous topping of sliced strawberries. Add signature Jack Daniel's Lynchburg Lemonade and Tennessee Mule cocktails to get the party started, and then sit back and enjoy the evening.

Shop in-store or online: Whether you're making the whole plan or picking and choosing from the recipes, eMeals will automatically generate a grocery list enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Summer Grilling Party landing page.

A taste of eMeals: The Summer Grilling Party menu showcases the features that have built eMeals into America's leading meal planning and inspiration service, including recipe variety, step-by-step instructions and online shopping functionality. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand. For more information, visit www.jackdaniels.com.

