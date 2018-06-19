Summer Has Arrived at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts Offering Guests Exclusive Summer Packages

The packages available to resort guests exclusively booking this summer, will allow for Colonial Williamsburg hotel visitors to make the most of their visit and experience all the best that the greater Williamsburg area has to offer.

Summer Getaway Package (Valid Now Through September 8, 2018) – Starting at two nights, guests staying at an official Colonial Williamsburg hotel can enjoy unlimited admission for up to seven days at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA, and Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area, including parking at all parks (a value of $20 per day) or use of the complimentary Colonial Williamsburg shuttle that will take you to and from all parks. Kids 5 and under can receive a free Williamsburg Bounce ticket at the gate when accompanied by an adult with a Williamsburg Bounce ticket. Theme parks, water rides, local museums and adventure awaits.

Exclusive hotel guest benefits for the package include over $350 in resort outlet savings, 2 hours of complimentary bike rentals, shuttle to and from Busch Gardens, Water Country, and Colonial Williamsburg, complimentary 30-minute tennis clinic, complimentary use of driving ranges and practice facilities (including $1 premium PING club rentals), complimentary golf clinic and discount on Colonial Williamsburg evening programs, ghost tours, and carriage rides.

Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free Package (Valid Now Through December 21, 2018) – Available to guests staying at Williamsburg family favorite, Woodlands Hotel and Suites for starting at two nights visitors are offered length of stay Colonial Williamsburg tickets per visiting adult, all kids 12 and under can eat free at participating Colonial Williamsburg restaurants, complimentary parking and shuttle service is offered around the historic area, deluxe complimentary breakfast for the whole family and kids play free at the Green Course and Williamsburg Inn Tennis Club.

Southern Elegance Package (Valid Now Through September 12, 2018) – The premiere summer package is available exclusively to guests at the AAA Five Diamond, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Williamsburg Inn. Guests will be offered length of stay tickets to Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area, daily breakfast at the Inn and a $100 resort credit. The resort credit can be applied to The Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, the luxury Spa of Colonial Williamsburg and 19 restaurants.

In addition to ongoing summer travel packages, all visitors to Colonial Williamsburg will have access to the range of luxury hospitality amenities and exclusive guest benefits at the destination including 45 holes of championship golf, 30,000 square feet for spa and fitness, 19 food and beverage outlets including Taste Studio chef demonstration kitchen, resort activities and events and discount Colonial Williamsburg admission tickets.

To learn more about Colonial Williamsburg Resorts or to make a reservation please visit: https://www.colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com/

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

The Colonial Williamsburg Resort experience includes a sprawling picturesque campus offering guest six unique properties including the iconic five star, five diamond Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg Lodge - Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, the Governor's Inn and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses – Historic Lodging. The destination offers guests and visitors an expansive range of offerings and amenities including 19 food and beverage outlets providing culinary options from historic taverns to casual or elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation operates the world's largest living history museum, preserving Virginia's 18th-century capital as a fully functioning city. Fun, engaging experiences transport guests back in time and highlight the relevance of America's founding era to contemporary life. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes more than 500 restored or reconstructed buildings, historic trade shops, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors.

All profits from Colonial Williamsburg Resorts support The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

