Summer Heats Up for BetterPlayer 2.0

New York's only soccer practice program for adults is back with new locations throughout the area.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its second year, the BetterPlayer practice program has announced the launch of its summer season, with sessions kicking off at 15 locations throughout New York City.

"We couldn't have hoped for a more enthusiastic response to BetterPlayer in our first year, and reached record levels of sign ups in winter and again this past spring," said Gianluca Palanca, General Manager of BetterPlayer. "As for this summer, our all-star team of coaches are ready. We've got more locations and options than ever."

BetterPlayer Group Practice A BetterPlayer Coaching Lesson

BetterPlayer launched in 2022 to bring soccer practice to everyone, not just the pros. Whether you're just getting into soccer or you've been an enthusiast for decades, adults throughout New York City can learn and practice the beautiful game when before the opportunity wasn't there. The positive response was immediate and after just over a year of programming, this summer season has grown to address all aspects of the sport (field play, strategy, dribbling, goaltending) for three skill levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced) on days and locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens that make these programs accessible to all.

"Everyone has a busy schedule, so it was important to put our programs in as many locations as possible, and on different days and times," said Palanca. "We want everyone who wants to be involved to have the opportunity to play. BetterPlayer is for everyone who wants to learn the sport, get better, join a team, prepare for their upcoming games, or even just have a fun time staying in shape and meeting new people. We have players from 18 to over 60. Plus, it's low stakes. Nobody is here to land a college scholarship or go pro (yet)."

Coaches for BetterPlayer hail from Brazil, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United States, playing at the club, professional and Division I college levels. In addition to their playing resumes, they are all experienced coaches intent on making each session educational and entertaining.

"Everyone who signs up will leave their sessions that much better at soccer, but they'll also make new friends and, most likely, leave with a smile on their face and sweat everywhere else," says Palanca.

In addition to the variety of locations and programs, BetterPlayer offers three ways to sign up. A season pass offers nine classes at one location, covering the entire summer season; the BP Passport is an all-access pass to the entire roster of classes offered in the summer; and individual classes can be taken for one low price.

For more information on BetterPlayer program, visit: www.betterplayer.com

BetterPlayer social media:

Instagram: @betterplayerhq

Facebook: BetterPlayerHQ

SUMMER 2023 BETTERPLAYER LOCATIONS

MANHATTAN

Marx Brothers Playground

Pier 42

East River Park (East 6th Street Field)

Battery Park

Riverside Park (71st Street)

DeWitt Clinton Park

Frederick Douglass Playground

BROOKLYN

Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 5

Bedford Armory (Globall Sports Center)

Brooklyn Force Soccer

Parade Grounds – Prospect Park

McCarren Park

Sara Roosevelt Park (Canal Street Field)

QUEENS

Upper 90 (Indoor)

Astoria Park

Media Contact:

Tarek Pertew

5163175382

[email protected]

SOURCE BetterPlayer