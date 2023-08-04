Summer Herbal Inc., Distributor of Sorion Herbal Cosmetics, Targets American Consumers Offering Full Line of Skincare Products in Honor of National Psoriasis Awareness Month

Manufactured by Atrimed BioTech, Sorion is supported by state-of-the-art biotechnology and AI machine learning technology, bringing unique formulas to customers suffering from psoriasis.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the EU, Sorion Herbal Cosmetics quickly made headlines for its incredible results on psoriasis after its first international launch in Germany in 2013.

Now, the world-renowned skincare brand is distributed in 40 countries worldwide and is targeting American consumers to help them find support and relief from psoriasis.

Sorion Cream

Manufactured by Atrimed BioTech and backed by 21st-century biotechnology and Ayurveda therapies heavily practiced in India for centuries, Sorion products were designed by some of India's best doctors, engineers and pharmacologists.

Uniquely formulated with some of the finest, 100% plant-based ingredients, including the wonder plant Wrightia tinctoria, a plant native to India traditionally used for having remarkable effects on psoriasis, Sorion is also made up of a few other exotic plants, like neem, turmeric, common madder, and coconut oil.

Summer Herbal offers a superb range of skincare products for people who have psoriasis, including Soraresal Cream, Sorion Herbal Cream and Sorion Clarifying Shampoo, and features a variety of face and body soap bars, anti-aging creams, anti-blemish creams, and hand and body lotions via its direct-to-consumer website.

As Sorion was first marketed in Germany, the brand is now distributed in 40 countries around the world. Receiving rave reviews, Sorion Repair Cream has been ranked #1 on Amazon.de in Germany.

The German distributor for Atrimed BioTech, Ruehe Healthcare GmbH, also promoted Sorion to receive thousands of 5-Star Reviews and got Sorion recognized with the 2017 "Seal of Excellence" by the European Dermatest.

"We have worked diligently to bring some of the most high-quality natural products to the U.S. market that enrich the skin, provide incredible nourishment, and help relieve the itching from psoriasis," said Summer Herbal Inc. President Rishi Ganju. "Our product truly works. Just see for yourself."

Countless consumers have found success from particularly using Sorion Herbal Cream, including Yalon Mishaél, who had been searching for the right product. "I really like that it helps with moisture and helping that irritated skin not feel dry anymore," as said via her YouTube website.

Although the Sorion formulas have been rigorously tested and approved by highly accredited, third-party organizations, including the prestigious German Psoriasis Network, they have not been evaluated by the FDA.

About Summer Herbal Inc.

Summer Herbal Inc. is a small, family-owned company and an exclusive representative for Atrimed Pharmaceuticals and Atrimed Biotech. Summer Herbal has spearheaded the introduction of Sorion products in the U.S. since 2015.

About Sorion Herbal Cosmetics

Comprising rare, exotic plants from India, Sorion is a remarkable new line of herbal cosmetics first marketed in Germany in 2013. Ten years later, Sorion has become one of the fastest-growing skincare brands abroad, sold in 40 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Rishi Ganju, President

Summer Herbal Inc. 630-710-4707

[email protected]

https://www.summerherbal.com

SOURCE Summer Herbal Inc.