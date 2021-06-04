Summer Hilfers Joins Cyber Group

Summer is an accomplished business development executive with more than 10 years of Retail Energy experience and has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships. Summer has helped some of the leading energy companies grow their business and outpace their competition through key strategic partnerships. Her experience building alliances will serve as a great accelerator for our team in helping Cyber Group continue to grow.

"We are so excited to welcome Summer to the Cyber Group team!" said Jonathan Goldstein, SVP, Retail Energy at Cyber Group. "Cyber Group's Retail Energy Practice has largely grown organically and has come to form a firm foundation for Cyber Group. However, we know that there is so much more we can offer to the Retail Energy space. Together with Ms. Hilfers, we will be seeking to advance our brand recognition, develop key strategic partnerships and expand the breadth and depth of services we can offer to Energy and Utility organizations! Summer will be a core driver of this strategy."

Summer's background in the industry will be key to helping our REP customers maintain an offensive stance and navigate the shifting winds of market consolidation." said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Cyber Group family." said Summer Hilfers, "The industry has experienced high consolidation and an uptick in new entrants. This is a great opportunity for me to use my skills and experience to help Energy and Utility companies solve for new and ongoing technology initiatives that will drive business transformation and increase profitability."

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We are leveraging the Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. At Cyber Group, our experts become your trusted advisors. We know the business of technology. Our company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate allow clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

