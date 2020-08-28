Summer in September and Beyond

"Traveling is one of the key activities that people miss the most, but some are not ready to venture too far from home," said Becky Powell, Chief Strategy Officer for Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group. "Our advisors are finding great solutions for couples, families and friends who want a change of scenery and a chance to decompress with a little pampering in a lovely, uncrowded setting."

The yearning to escape for a bit is especially strong among city-dwellers, travel advisors said, who long for some fresh air and a respite in a natural environment. Christy Danforth, a luxury travel advisor with Tzell, said bookings for festive season are picking up. "Most inquiries have been from families with children of various ages. After many months of quarantine, families are looking to travel during the holiday season. Most travel requests in August have also been for families needing a change of scenery," she said, noting for those looking to drive, the White Barn Inn and Hidden Pond in Maine are popular spots.

New York:

Located in the idyllic town of Washington, Conn., less than two hours from New York City, the Mayflower Inn and Spa is an exquisite country retreat, nestled in 58 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and woodland. Each of the 30 guest rooms are individually decorated to offer a unique experience. The luxury spa offers top level service and unique treatments. The gardens and surrounding area provide a perfect environment to take in some peace and quiet. Nearby, guests can visit the Steep Rock Nature Preserve and enjoy the beauty of the Shepaug River. Hiking, biking, kayaking, bird watching, cross country skiing, and snow shoeing are just a few of the things one can experience on a stay at this New England treasure.

Washington DC:

Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the Miles River, less than two hours from Washington, the Inn at Perry Cabin is a luxurious hideaway along Maryland's Eastern Shore. The property, which began as a farm after the War of 1812, combines casual elegance with a delightful waterfront experience. The adventurous can sail the Miles River to the Chesapeake Bay, explore the sprawling gardens or hop on a bicycle and tour beautiful, historic St. Michaels. Guests can play tennis on a classic, green-clay Har-Tru court, and golfers can challenge themselves on a new 18-hole, Pete Dye-designed course. The Inn is known for its changing menu of fresh, seasonal produce, locally-raised meats and poultry and, of course, the day's catch from the bay.

Miami:

Less than three hours from Miami, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is a getaway in the Florida Keys, only accessible by boat or seaplane. The 30 thatched-roof Bungalow Suites house two handsomely appointed one-bedroom suites with private sundecks and ocean views. Sporting adventures include swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling, boating, sailing fishing and Spa Terre, a world-class spa. Little Palm's Dining Room, regularly ranked as one of the best in South Florida, offers classic European preparations fused with fresh Floridian, Caribbean and Latin flavors.

Less than two hours from Miami, the Breakers Palm Beach, a breathtaking oceanfront resort in the heart of Palm Beach island, is famous for its genuinely warm and gracious staff. Revel in the balmy breezes of the Atlantic Ocean and four oceanfront pools at the private, five-acre tropical beachfront oasis reminiscent of the French Riviera and Caribbean. Guests can enjoy an array of exciting water sports, two championship golf courses and a stunning new indoor/outdoor Spa. Browse the 11 world-class shopping boutiques, engage the kids at the Family Entertainment Center & Camp Breakers, indulge your taste buds at nine delectable restaurants and lounges and reach new fitness heights with complimentary fitness classes at Ocean Fitness, overlooking the Atlantic, at The Beach Club.

Atlanta:

Embark on a charming experience at Mansion on Forsyth Park, Autograph Collection, where guests enjoy a premier location next to the famous Forsyth Park, providing easy access to the park's iconic fountain, lush Spanish moss and wide-ranging green space. The luxury hotel, less than four hours from Atlanta, features high-speed Wi-Fi, a fitness center and outdoor pool. Travelers can spend time admiring picturesque homes and cobblestone streets in Savannah's Historic District. Elegant accommodations include room service and the convenience of in-suite massages. At 700 Drayton Restaurant, savor Southern cuisine or create your own by booking a cooking experience.

Set amid acres of dense forests beside the tranquil May River, Montage Palmetto Bluff, three hours from Atlanta, is a hotel inspired by the South's rich cultural history. Set in a 20,000-acre natural wonderland, every detail contributes to an authentic experience from the enchanting marina to the walking trails. With 200 accommodations, guests have a choice of a guestroom, a suite, a cottage, a residence, or a village home. Roast a marshmallow for a s'more or watch the beautiful native birds soar through the picture-perfect country. Fish for largemouth bass in the freshwater ponds. Practice your swing on an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Dine privately on an Oyster Roast while overlooking the May River marshes. Spot dolphins from the hotel's historic yacht or enjoy a premium equestrian center at this award-winning property.

Dallas:

Miraval Austin rests on 220 acres in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve, a sanctuary of ancient trees, rare songbirds, and rich wildlife in Texas Hill Country overlooking Lake Travis, three hours from Dallas. This experiential resort boasts 117 guest rooms and two infinity pools, as well as the Cypress Creek Organic Farm and Ranch, Hill Country Challenge Course, Body Mindfulness Center, and Life in Balance Spa. Activities include fitness, meditation, yoga, well-being, equine, hiking, biking, and Austin-inspired offerings, such as hatchet throwing, roping and water sports on Lake Travis. The Cypress Creek Farm creates farm-to-table dining experiences and an abundance of culinary programming.

Chicago:

A day's drive from Chicago, Noelle, Nashville's experiential hotel celebrates the artists and curators who make Nashville such a special place. Originally opening in 1930 as the city's first luxury hotel, the property reopened in 2017, allowing guests to experience elements of rich history but with refined modern interpretations. After a day of relaxation, guests enjoy dining at Noelle's restaurant, Makeready Libations & Liberation. The menu features an elevated tavern concept inspired by the original shift workers who spent their days toiling in Printer's Alley, located just outside the restaurant. Enjoy a classic cocktail in the Trade Room or check out the view from 15 floors up while sipping vibrant libations.

Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, blends the city's historic Ivy Tower with its contemporary skyway access inspiring an unforgettable travel experience, six hours from Chicago. Tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously in 136 guest rooms and luxurious suites, which feature high-speed Wi-Fi access, original artwork, fine linens and limestone bathrooms. Indulge in one of the unique rituals designed to replenish and invigorate at the only downtown luxury spa, the Anda Spa at Hotel Ivy. Enjoy meticulously prepared Italian cuisine at Monello, or a creative cocktail at Constantine, the fascinating lower-level speakeasy bar. Explore all that Minneapolis has to offer.

Los Angeles:

One hour from LA, Montage Laguna Beach offers a seaside destination unlike any other: a refined resort perched on a coastal bluff; pristine, white sand beaches below and the picturesque arts community of Laguna Beach with 400 shops, galleries and restaurants nearby. Spanning 30 acres, the beachfront sanctuary features two outdoor pool decks, a 20,000-square-foot spa and three signature restaurants with spectacular views of the California coast. With sweeping views of the ocean, all of the newly renovated Laguna Beach guestrooms blend coastal influences with

Nestled into the lush Montecito foothills, San Ysidro Ranch, less than two hours from Los Angeles, has provided a tranquil retreat for discriminating travelers for over a century. Guests are drawn to this legendary hideaway for its blend of exquisite natural beauty, romantic heritage and classic luxury. Myth and history mingle in the fragrant gardens where Vivien Leigh and Sir Laurence Olivier exchanged vows and John and Jackie Kennedy honeymooned. Forty-one individually decorated private cottages and suites wind along San Ysidro's hillside creek- and tree-lined paths. Built in classic bungalow style, most offer plush king-size beds with fine linens, fireplaces and patios. Recently renovated suites and cottages feature hot tubs on private outdoor patios with outdoor rain showers, hand-cut stone or Old-World masonry fireplaces, radiant-heated bathroom floors, flat-screen TVs and hand-selected antique furnishings. Weather permitting, dine under the stars on the ocean view deck.

Houston:

Situated atop one of the highest points in all of San Antonio, La Cantera Hill Country Resort, less than four hours from Houston, is a place where emerald fairways and sparkling pools are the only things interrupting the scenic vistas overlooking the Texas Hill Country. The resort sits on 550 acres and is within half a mile of the Shops of La Cantera - an exclusive shopping destination with more than 140 retail shops including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and more. Two championship courses offer the scenic views of the Texas Hill Country. Enjoy expert instruction at the Golf Academy at a half school or a three-day comprehensive golf school. Guests can reserve an exclusive poolside cabaña at the adult or resort pool – complete with a personal pool attendant, bottle service and a television.

San Francisco:

Tucked into a private canyon in the Upper Napa Valley an hour-and-a-half from San Francisco on a 157-acre site marked by ancient oaks, majestic hills, a rock-hewn stream and private lake lies Calistoga Ranch, an Auberge Resort. The 50-room luxury resort captures the rich culture of food, wine and nature inherent to the region. This luxurious Napa lodge inspires serenity through with warm furnishings, natural textiles and original artwork accent the beautiful wooded setting. Each lodge features welcoming fireplaces, private patios and expansive views. The private Napa restaurant celebrates the rich culture of local wines and cuisine. For those seeking rejuvenation, it can be found at The Spa, where guests can indulge in tantalizing Napa spa treatments and take advantage of the region's natural healing mineral waters. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga deck, a pool featuring dramatic views of the resort's private vineyard and oak groves, and 140 acres of land dedicated to hiking and active pursuits.

