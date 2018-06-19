Summer is Heating Up in Bermuda, Thanks to Cultural Celebrations and Additional Airlift

This workplace trend gets more popular every year. During the summer, employees trade spreadsheets for sunglasses, emptying the office in the early afternoon. The perfect way to take Summer Friday to the next level? A trip to Bermuda. Out here, visitors can get lost in adventure while their co-workers are stuck in traffic. The ultimate Summer Friday awaits, just a two-hour flight from the East Coast. And getting to Bermuda is a more of a snap than ever with ...

... Increased Nonstop Flights

Last year, JetBlue Airways increased its nonstop service from New York's JFK International Airport, adding a second daily flight to Bermuda. Air Canada also increased its nonstop seasonal service from Toronto to five days a week and will go daily from June 28 to September 3. This adds to returning seasonal flights from Philadelphia, PA, Washington, DC, and Charlotte, NC, on American Airlines and New York on United.

Even Better: On a recent flight from Boston to Bermuda, JetBlue unveiled the first Airbus A320 to have undergone a complete fleet restyling. The first major overhaul of the airline's original fleet since launching in 2000, the all-new interior keeps passengers connected throughout their journey through an in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, high-definition seatback screens, in-seat power outlets with USB ports, and continued free, gate-to-gate "Fly-Fi" high-speed internet.

Experience Bermuda's Summer Celebrations

There's always something going on Out Here, but these annual events get to the heart of Bermuda's vibrant cultures.

LIV Bermuda ( June 29-July 1 ) – The luxurious LIV connects revellers to an eclectic mix of people, cultures and Bermuda's welcoming attitude. Once a year, visitors from around the world are drawn to the island for an all-inclusive, original party experience.

Bermuda Sails into Summer

To punctuate another exciting sailing season, sailors from all over the world compete in this popular ocean race.

Atlantic Anniversary Regatta: Bermuda to Hamburg ( July 8 ) – A first for any regatta, Atlantic Anniversary combines two Atlantic Ocean races: Westbound from Lanzarote to the YCCS in Virgin Gorda and Eastbound from Hamilton, Bermuda to Hamburg, Germany . Learn more at anniversary-regatta.com.

Put Some Swizzle in Your Summer

In the summer, Bermuda's temperatures peak around 85 degrees Fahrenheit, but there are plenty more ways to heat things up on the island. From June through October, adventure seekers will find a wealth of cultural experiences, outdoor excursions, on-the water excitement, and more. New and notable offerings include:

Made in Bermuda Nights – Happy hour with a different view – hop on a boat to a private party on White's Island for an unforgettable evening Made in Bermuda. With live music from the Wall Street Band and a rotating series of top local talent, this series offers locals and visitors authentic after dinner entertainment in a unique setting. Guests will be transported to and from White's Island every 30 minutes onboard the UberVida, departing from No. 1 Dock in the City of Hamilton. Enjoy drinks from the Gosling's Dark 'n' Stormy® Bar during this weekly event (Thursday; July 5 – August 30, 9pm-midnight). Email info@pinksandentertainment.com or call 441-777-4000 for more info.

Glamping on De Rock – Blending glamour with camping, Glamping on De Rock delivers a luxury pop-up tent, lounge experience in the midst of Bermuda's spectacular natural beauty. Visit www.glampingonderock.com for more info.

Bermuda Zoological Society Harrington Sound Tours – Join expert guides Robert Chandler and Jennifer Gray from Discovery Tours Bermuda, for an evening cocktail cruise that takes visitors deep into the unique ecosystem of the Harrington Sound. Visit www.bzs.bm, email endurance.bzs@gov.bm or call 441-293-2727 for more info.

– Want to eat like a local? This tour, specially designed for kids aged 5-14, combines fun activities with delicious samples of authentic – but still kid friendly – Bermudian cuisine. Email taboobtours@gmail.com or call 441-705-6606 for more info. Tiki Beach Party & Sunset Market – Journey to Snorkel Park Beach for DJs, conga lines, Soca dance instruction, bonfires, weenie roasts and s'mores on Bermuda's gorgeous shore. Visit snorkelparkbeach.com for more info.

New Bermuda T-Shirt Brand Helps Protect the Ocean

Launched in June by ocean-lovers Adam Johnson and Conor Outerbridge, Marooned Clothing is a line designed to promote the beauty of the ocean while raising awareness of a resource at risk. For every T-shirt sold, $4 will go towards the registered charity Marooned Ocean Foundation. Each product created is socially conscious, sustainably-manufactured and extremely stylish, with classic crew necks and colourful, photographic prints. Visit www.maroonedocean.com

Family Travel Summit Comes to Bermuda

Featuring three full days of inspiring presentations, interactive workshops, enlightening research and a diverse array of networking opportunities, the Family Travel Association Annual Summit will take place at the Fairmont Southampton October 7-10, 2018, bringing together more than 100 family-focused tour operators, travel agents and media. The FTA Summit is a trade-only, conference-style event for the leading players and key influencers in family travel – and the Bermuda event will help showcase the ways in which the island is a perfect destination for active families.

Introducing the World's Most Entertaining Par 3 Pro-Am

The BERMUDA 3s presented by Goslings is a new team par 3 golf championship matching Pro-Am teams from four international territories that will be held from October 21-26. Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority and Goslings, the event is the creation of two golf industry veterans, former PGA chief executive Joe Steranka and Honda Classic Executive Director Ken Kennerly. The championships will feature certified PGA Professionals from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe leading four-person teams and competing individually for a $100,000 purse. PGA Professionals or amateurs may reserve their team via email to info@bermuda3s.com, calling 561-379-2134 or registering online at bermuda3s.com.

Garden & Gun and Bermuda Team Up for an Unforgettable Culinary Event

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, Garden & Gun magazine and Bermuda Tourism Authority will host an unforgettable culinary experience on the island. Outstanding in the Field brings guests together at one long table set between the land and the sky, where local farmers and food artisans share their stories. Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, live music, and a perfect Bermudian meal amidst spectacular natural island beauty. Purchase tickets.

The Ultimate Wedding & Event Planning Experience in Bermuda

The David Tutera Wedding & Event Planning Experience 2019 will take place April 1-3, 2019 at the recently renovated Rosewood Bermuda, a resort and luxury hotel in Hamilton, Bermuda. Tutera is a world-renowned wedding planner and event designer, hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the Events and Lifestyle arena. Whether attendees are considering getting into the industry or are looking to breathe new life and excitement into their businesses, David will open up his world, his mind, his creativity and his expertise.

Disney Cruise Line Debuts in Bermuda in Fall 2019

In fall 2019, Disney Cruise Line will debut in Bermuda, offering countless opportunities for families to delight in Disney magic, explore the island and make lifelong memories together. Three special, five-night cruises feature two days in Bermuda, allowing extra time for guests to discover the island's pink-sand beaches, world-class shopping, abundant water activities and welcoming culture. Bookings opened to the public on May 24, 2018. To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, visit disneycruise.com.

Bermuda's Visitor Services Centres Reveal New & Improved Offerings

Bermuda's Visitor Services Centres (BVSC) are undergoing a major revamp in 2018. One-stop shops for planning a perfect Bermuda experience, the goal is simple: to provide visitors with authoritative information on Bermuda that inspires, informs and educates. Discover the new and improved offerings at Bermuda Visitor Services Centres now at the Royal Naval Dockyard, located on Maritime Lane in the north gazebo (close to the ferry and cruise docks). Here, you'll consult with friendly local Bermuda experts who will answer all your questions about the island – and ask a few questions of their own as well. The next step is to head over to the BVSC's interactive touchscreen monitors. These easy-to-use devices allow you to book each and every aspect of your chosen activities. These BVSC upgrades will be rolled out in Hamilton soon and in the Town of St. George in 2019.

Bermuda Hotel Development and News

Offering unmatched privacy on Bermuda's southern shore, The Loren at Pink Beach's newly opened seven standalone Villa Residences are perfect for families or friends getting together on the Bermuda coast. In this exclusive 3,555-square-foot enclave, your guests will live like locals, with two levels encompassing three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, living room and dining room. The Residences include a private plunge pool with furnished pool deck, and grill area.

In an exclusive partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, AERIN, a global luxury brand, launched Coral Palm, a collection of six skin-care and body products at the recently renovated Rosewood Bermuda resort in May. The collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body cream, body bar and facial bar in Coral Palm scent. The refreshed spa includes a Deborah Lippman nail studio (complete with a new polish inspired by the island) and island-inspired treatments like Match Me if You Can Botanical Therapy and the Beekeeper Honey & Sugarcane Treatment. The former uses the native Bermudian Match Me if You Can plant, which has long been used as a natural remedy to treat a number of ailments; the leaf was commonly soaked in hot water or white rum and applied to areas of the body. Naturalists have found the leaves to have warming properties, which increase circulation and help detoxify the body. The latter uses Bermuda honey, which soothes, hydrates and heals parched skin.

Willowbank Resort re-opened under new management in April following a complete renovation of the property. All 50 rooms boast Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs and mini-fridges for guests' convenience. Located in Somerset on the western end of the island, the resort features two beautiful beaches, refurbished pool, tennis court, new basketball and pickleball courts, fitness gym and children's area – plus it provides complimentary shuttle service for dine-arounds.

The Pompano Beach Club completed several renovations in early 2018. The property's "wrap-around" pool bar was fully renovated in February, providing numerous interior and exterior seating options. The main pool and all three outdoor Jacuzzis were re-surfaced and re-tiled, with a colorful mosaic-tiled Pompano fish design being added to the bottom of the pool. A new pool table, ping pong table and air hockey table have been added to the game room and air conditioning was enhanced in the main lobby, Sunset Lounge, fitness center and game room.

Coral Beach & Tennis Club added pickleball courts bringing this fun sport – which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis – to guests.

About Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government, entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

