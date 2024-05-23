SUMMER IS HERE! Dive into the Summer of 60 at SeaWorld with ALL-NEW Thrilling Rides and Attractions, Parades, Animal Presentations, Shows, Concerts, Fireworks, Culinary and Merchandise Offerings, Plus the Return of Shamu and Crew

Take advantage of the Memorial Day sale happening now to get up to 50% off on tickets and passes to enjoy the must-see 60th Anniversary summer celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld's 60th anniversary is in full swing, and this summer, there's more than ever before for guests to explore and enjoy, including the highly anticipated return of Shamu and Crew, who guests can join for breakfast or interact with during the all-new parade. There are also new one-of-a-kind rides and attractions, including the world's first launched flume coaster, "Catapult Falls," now open at SeaWorld San Antonio, plus the new immersive Antarctica Realm and Penguin Trek, SeaWorld Orlando's eighth roller coaster, and SeaWorld San Diego's "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience," an all-new, first-of-its kind aquarium experience, both planned to open this summer.

Across the parks, guests are invited to experience new live shows, new animal presentations and new fireworks displays, plus new events and special 60th Anniversary food and beverage options and collectible merchandise.

This will be a summer like no other at SeaWorld. For six decades, SeaWorld has thrilled and inspired guests with up-close animal encounters, festive events and entertainment, and unique thrills. Now, in celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, there are lots of new ways to enjoy all the parks have to offer, including:

NEW Shows : Guests can catch exhilarating all-new live stunt shows, like Xceleration featuring hip hop music, BMX, roller skating and skateboarding at SeaWorld Orlando, Hydro Power Xtreme FX ski show at SeaWorld San Antonio, BMX Blast! Powered by BODYARMOR and the new Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove at SeaWorld San Diego. Plus, don't miss the new live performance character show: Shamu and Crew – Together Again at SeaWorld San Diego and the new cirque-style show, Splash! A Sandsational Cirque Celebration at SeaWorld San Antonio.

NEW "So Much More to Sea" 60th Anniversary Parade Featuring Shamu and Crew: Guests of all ages will enjoy a special all-new interactive parade, featuring fan-favorite Shamu and Crew dancing through the park on new floats with new music, costumes and choreography and a finale full of bubbles.

Guests of all ages will enjoy a special all-new interactive parade, featuring fan-favorite Shamu and Crew dancing through the park on new floats with new music, costumes and choreography and a finale full of bubbles. NEW Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: This summer, guests can start their day off hanging out with Shamu and his Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited!

This summer, guests can start their day off hanging out with Shamu and his Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited! NEW Sea Lion Presentation: Starting on June 7 , Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions.

Starting on , Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions. NEW + Returning Fireworks – As the sun sets, the night sky at SeaWorld comes alive! SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio guests will be treated to a dazzling and colorful display choreographed to special 60 th Anniversary celebration music. Plus, the Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

– As the sun sets, the night sky at SeaWorld comes alive! SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio guests will be treated to a dazzling and colorful display choreographed to special 60 Anniversary celebration music. Plus, the Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. NEW Limited-edition 60th Anniversary Food & Beverage, Merchandise and Collectibles: Guests can commemorate SeaWorld's milestone 60th Anniversary with special exclusive food and beverage offerings, collectables and memorabilia throughout the year, including special anniversary edition pins, vintage product replicas, a new souvenir popcorn bucket, new souvenir sipper, collectible bubble wands and swords to interact with the parade, special 60th anniversary beer on draft, and snacks and sips like Orca-shaped pretzels and Seaberry Splash Dippin' Dots.

"This summer during our 60th Anniversary celebration we're excited to introduce an exciting line up of new shows, thrills, attractions and exciting ways for our guests to explore and enjoy our parks," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at United Parks & Resorts. "SeaWorld is a destination like no other, combining enriching, animal care experiences, exhilarating rides and all-around fun for everyone."

Summer Concerts

The stage will be on fire this summer with live concerts that will have guests singing and swaying to the music. At SeaWorld San Diego the 2024 Summer Concert Series Sponsored by Coca-Cola features an impressive lineup of chart-topping performers including Jesse McCartney and Ginuwine. And at SeaWorld Orlando, the sensational live concerts by award-winning musicians will have guests dancing out of their seats during Viva La Música in June and then live bands will rock the stage during Bands, Brew & BBQ in July and August.

All concerts are included with park admission and those looking to secure a great seat can opt to purchase VIP experiences and reserved seating in advance on the park's website.

Best Way to Celebrate 60

The best way to take in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations and everything happening at SeaWorld parks this year is with an Annual Pass. With 12 months of unlimited visits and exclusive benefits such as free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more, Annual Passholders enjoy a truly immersive experience. Up to 50% off on tickets and passes, including other limited-time Memorial Day deals, are available at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego. Join in celebrating SeaWorld's 60th Anniversary and explore "So Much More to Sea" this summer!

Since opening for the first time in 1964, SeaWorld has provided meaningful experiences that educate and inspire guests of all ages to care about marine life. The "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign continues to deliver on this commitment and promises to provide guests with enriching experience for years to come.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

