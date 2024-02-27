SUMMER JUST GOT MORE MAGICAL! SUNDAY, JULY 21, 2024, ANNOUNCED AS THE DATE FOR THIS YEAR'S "CHOC WALK IN THE PARK," PRESENTED BY DISNEYLAND RESORT

The Popular 5K Fundraiser Occurs in July for the First Time Ever

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual and ever-popular in-park 5K fundraiser "CHOC Walk in the Park," presented by Disneyland Resort, returns this summer to raise funds for Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), the pediatric healthcare system serving children and families in Orange County and throughout Southern California. The event is now in its 32nd year and will take place for the first time in July.

As the sun rises early on Sunday, July 21, 2024, enthusiastic fundraisers will begin their roughly three-mile course, winding through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, encountering fun, delightful, and whimsical surprises before the parks open to the public.

"CHOC Walk in the Park is an extraordinary event that unites thousands of people from all over the world to help advance pediatric care, research, and education. Disneyland Resort and its cast members work tirelessly to ensure participants enjoy a memorable and magical experience. I look forward to seeing everyone on July 21, when together we will take steps to keep children happy and healthy," said CHOC president and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe.

The walk event is the most unique and magical pediatric fundraiser in the nation and brings the community together for one single goal – to raise funds for research, education, and CHOC healthcare programs in the greatest need, all benefitting Southern California children and families. Based on previous CHOC Walks, this year's event is estimated to feature around 350-400 teams, including participants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan. The beloved fundraiser also coincides with the 2024 60th anniversary of CHOC and its ongoing legacy of striving to create happy and healthy futures for children.

"We're thrilled to bring back 'CHOC Walk in the Park' for another magical 5K experience inside the parks," said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort and CHOC board member. "We've partnered with CHOC for over 30 years to help raise $44 million for children and families in our community, and we're proud to continue Walt Disney's legacy of being an active, supportive, and caring neighbor."

"By moving the event to late July, we hope to help families join us by avoiding conflicts with back-to-school activities or planned August family vacations," stated Jessica Miley, senior vice president and chief development officer for CHOC. "The date change will also help us avoid any liquid sunshine (like last year's Hurricane Hilary), which was a 'first' for all of us during CHOC Walk."

Event information, registration specifics, and information on joining or forming a team can be found at www.chocwalk.org. Real-time event information can also be found via "CHOC Walk" on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The social media hashtag is #chocwalk.

Additional 2024 CHOC Walk information can be found at https://www.chocwalk.org.

ABOUT CHOC

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric health system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo, and a regional network of primary and specialty care centers serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers multiple clinical programs of excellence, providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC's research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. For more information, please visit CHOC.org.

ABOUT DISNEYLAND RESORT

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment, and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology, and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com .

