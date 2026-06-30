Summer Just Got Sweeter with Tree Hut's New Jelly Soap

The Viral Body Care Brand Debuts a Candy-Inspired Cleansing Innovation Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

Tree Hut introduces its all-new Jelly Soap collection, a playful body care line featuring a fun jelly-like texture that cleanses and moisturizes while leaving skin feeling soft and refreshed.

Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty beginning June 29, the lineup includes one new scent, Sparkling Sugar, alongside fan-favorites Jelly Bear and Raspberry Fizz.

Inspired by nostalgic treats, Jelly Soap delivers a one-of-a-kind sensory experience designed to make every shower feel a little sweeter.

COPPELL, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sweetest treat of the summer isn't in the candy aisle – it's waiting in your shower. America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand, Tree Hut, is debuting its all-new Jelly Soap collection, a fresh take on body care inspired by familiar sweets and designed to bring a little extra fun to self-care routines. Featuring a bouncy texture and three treat-inspired scents, the product line delivers a fresh take on traditional bar soap that's as playful as it is refreshing. Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty beginning June 29, Jelly Soap features colorful, bright packaging that hints at the interactive experience waiting inside, delighting consumers before the first wash.

Tree Hut's NEW Sparkling Sugar Jelly Soap Tree Hut launches NEW Jelly Soaps

Tree Hut's Jelly Soap transforms the everyday shower routine into an unexpected sensory experience. Designed as an in-shower treat, the squishy texture and nourishing formula gently cleanses and moisturizes, leaving skin feeling clean and hydrated. Formulated with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Glycerin, the Jelly Soap replenishes moisture to promote smooth skin. With 35% of US consumers who use bodycare products agree that format (eg stick, cream) is important when shopping for bodycare products, Tree Hut developed Jelly Soap to offer a fresh take on the everyday shower routine. The line features one newly introduced fragrance, Sparkling Sugar, alongside fan-favorite scents Jelly Bear and Raspberry Fizz.

Jelly Soap Collection Includes:

Sparkling Sugar – A blend of black raspberry, plum and sparkling sugar that captures the essence of sweet treats.

Jelly Bear – Inspired by gummy candies, Jelly Bear combines juicy orange, lime and raspberry notes for a bright, fruity fragrance bursting with nostalgia.

Raspberry Fizz – A bubbly blend of raspberry, rose and amber that creates a vibrant fragrance profile with a sparkling finish.

"When we set out to create Jelly Soap, the brief was simple: what does a bar soap look like when Tree Hut makes it?" said Lindsey Scales, Vice President of Marketing at Tree Hut. "The answer had to lead with fun, feel totally unexpected and still deliver the skin-loving results our community expects from us. Jelly Soap is all of that — and we can't wait for everyone to get their hands on it."

With craveable fragrance profiles, effective formulas and an immersive new format, Tree Hut's Jelly Soap invites consumers to rediscover the joy of everyday body care. Designed to engage the senses while delivering skin-loving benefits, the collection brings a fresh perspective to the shower routine to make self-care even sweeter.

For more information on Tree Hut, please visit treehutshea.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Mintel: US Bodycare and Deodorant Report 2025

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still manufactures out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body and shave collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

SOURCE Tree Hut