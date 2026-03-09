Tree Hut Teams Up with UConn Women's Basketball to Bring Championship Energy to Body Care

Partnership Marks Tree Hut's First Move Into Collegiate Athletics

Popular body care brand Tree Hut is entering collegiate sports through a new multi-year sponsorship with the University of Connecticut women's basketball program.

The partnership will feature original co-branded content shared across Tree Hut's social platforms and the UConn women's basketball team's official social channels throughout the 2025–2026 season.

The collaboration was driven by genuine player affinity, with several members of the team already longtime fans of Tree Hut — uniting two No. 1 brands through shared values of bold energy, team spirit and unapologetic self-expression.

COPPELL, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut , America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand, has entered into a partnership with the University of Connecticut women's basketball team, marking the brand's first move into collegiate athletics. As part of this initiative, Tree Hut will serve as the exclusive body scrub sponsor for UConn women's basketball. The agreement builds on the momentum of Tree Hut's recent rebrand and the launch of its "Uncontain Yourself" campaign, as well as its Super Bowl debut earlier this year, which marked its first step into the broader athletics conversation.

Tree Hut announces partnership with the UConn women’s basketball team Tree Hut announces partnership with the UConn women’s basketball team

By partnering with UConn women's basketball, Tree Hut continues that evolution, aligning with one of the most successful and recognizable programs in women's sports. The partnership reflects the brand's belief that women's athletics are defining culture in real time — bringing intensity, leadership and undeniable presence to the national stage. Throughout this season, co-branded content spotlighting UConn women's basketball players will roll out across both Tree Hut's and UConn's owned social channels, reinforcing the brand's digital-first positioning.

"Partnering with UConn women's basketball isn't just a milestone for Tree Hut — it's a statement about where we're headed," said Sarah Craig, Head of Integrated Media at Tree Hut. "Women's sports are defining culture right now, and UConn sets the bar for what excellence looks like. As a brand built on self-expression and joyful energy, we're drawn to programs that exude heart with confidence — and this partnership reflects the standard we believe in setting."

The relationship was sparked by genuine player affinity, with several UConn women's basketball student-athletes already longtime fans of Tree Hut. That existing connection created a foundation rooted in authenticity rather than endorsement, reflecting the expanding influence of female athletes beyond competition.

"When we found out the student-athletes on the UConn team are fans of Tree Hut, we knew we had to connect," says Shane Kelley, Co-Founder of CampusOne. "The more we spoke with Tree Hut, the more apparent it became that this partnership was a perfect fit. Like UConn, Tree Hut is laser-focused on building a strong culture, creating exceptional products, and delivering top-tier results. Their shared commitment to excellence makes this collaboration especially meaningful, and we are proud to help launch this partnership."

The team's emphasis on unity, preparation and championship-level consistency resonates with Tree Hut's roots as a community-first, family-owned company built on shared values and support. Additionally, both the team and the brand have cultivated strong Gen Z followings, consistently prioritizing their fans at every touchpoint.

"We're excited for the partnership between UConn women's basketball and Tree Hut," UConn Women's Basketball General Manager Carley Mooney said. "We're always looking for brands that match the standards of our program. Our players have used and trusted Tree Hut products, so this felt like an organic collaboration. Women's sports are bigger than ever, and we appreciate that Tree Hut sees the value of working with female athletes."

To see all social content throughout the season, follow Tree Hut on Instagram and TikTok and the UConn women's basketball team on Instagram and TikTok . For more information on Tree Hut, please visit treehutshea.com .

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still manufactures out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body and shave collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

About University of Connecticut Women's Basketball

The University of Connecticut women's basketball program is the standard in the sport. Under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies have won 12 National Championships, competed in 24 NCAA Final Fours, completed six perfect seasons and won 62 conference championships. The program has produced 26 All-Americans, nine National Players of the Year and 16 Olympians. Since Auriemma's arrival to Storrs, Conn., in 1985, the Huskies have been at the forefront of growth in women's sports. The UConn women's basketball team regularly sets attendance and TV ratings records and has the largest social media following of any collegiate women's basketball team.

About CampusOne

CampusOne is a sports marketing and events company that partners with universities and leading brands to unify and modernize the purchasing experience across college campuses. By creating a seamless, integrated ecosystem, CampusOne unlocks new revenue streams for universities, while maximizing brand value for its partners. For brands, CampusOne provides direct access to one of the most influential and formative consumer segments: students and fans who are just beginning to establish lifelong purchasing behaviors and brand loyalties. Through flexible and customizable partnerships, brands can activate one or multiple campus assets to create integrated campaigns that drive meaningful engagement, deliver measurable performance, and create long-term affinity within these communities. CampusOne's mission is simple: remove fragmentation, build sustainable value, and bring brands closer to the fan bases and communities that matter most.

SOURCE Tree Hut