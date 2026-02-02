Tree Hut Makes Super Bowl Debut With Creator-Led Ad Campaign That Rewrites the Rules of Self-Care

The Body Care Brand's First-Ever Super Bowl Spot Encourages Consumers to "Uncontain Yourself," Starring Seven Influencers From its Original Online Community

Viral body care brand Tree Hut makes its Super Bowl debut with an ad campaign using the "Uncontain Yourself" platform to challenge restrictive beauty norms and champion a more expressive, joy-driven approach to self-care starring seven social media creators.

The 30-second "Uncontain Yourself" commercial will air on February 8 during the Super Bowl, with national streaming on Peacock alongside regional broadcasting in Tree Hut's core markets: Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.

Following its recent rebrand, Tree Hut is using one of culture's biggest stages to push back against the clean girl aesthetic and reinforce that self-care doesn't have to be minimal, muted, or one-size-fits-all.

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From your social media feed to the big game – Tree Hut, America's No. 1 body scrub brand, is stepping onto the Super Bowl stage for the first time with a commercial starring beauty and lifestyle influencers airing February 8 during Super Bowl LX. Marking a major milestone following the brand's recent rebrand, the 30-second spot brings Tree Hut's "Uncontain Yourself" platform to linear television and one of the most-watched moments in pop culture. Designed to introduce the brand's fun-first approach to self-care at scale, the commercial stars seven creators and long-time supporters from Tree Hut's loyal online community who invite consumers to rethink what beauty can look like as part of the colorful spot.

Long powered by creator content, Tree Hut has grown into one of the most highly followed beauty brands across social platforms, and the creator-led spot underscores the community-driven approach behind its rise. The brand approached its Super Bowl debut not as a departure from its identity, but as an amplification of it – aiming to bring the energy of TikTok to broadcast television, while also celebrating the people who helped build the brand from the start. The commercial features social media standouts and #EverythingShower champions, including Paul Fino, Lanie Kristin, Olivia DeJarnett, Courtney Quinn, Valeria Stephanie, Emily Lula May, and Lisi German, each chosen for their long-standing relationship with Tree Hut and their role in shaping the brand's community.

"Our goal was to take Tree Hut to a bigger stage without losing the brand's voice," said Luis Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at Tree Hut. "By centering our first Super Bowl spot on creators, we stayed true to our community-driven roots while bringing 'Uncontain Yourself' to life in a bold, expressive way. Tree Hut turns everyday routines into moments of sensorial joy, and this spot is an invitation to stop holding back and fully embrace the fun."

In the "Uncontain Yourself" spot, the group shows that beauty does not have to be rigid or follow a 10-step routine but can be a form of bold and colorful self-expression. Led by Tree Hut's creative agency, Bakery, and directed by Dave Meyers and Mia Barnes, known for translating bold creative ideas into culturally resonant moments, the commercial brings Tree Hut's brand vision to life through striking visuals, movement, and immersive sensory details.

To bring the community into the moment, Tree Hut will offer an inside look at how the brand partnered with its community to bring its Super Bowl commercial to life. On Super Bowl Sunday, Tree Hut will share behind-the-scenes moments and real-time reactions, activating across social throughout the game with flash giveaways that invite fans to engage and celebrate as the action unfolds.

"Tree Hut grew from real people loving, sharing, and talking about the products," said Kerrie Heckel, Executive Creative Director & Partner at Bakery. "Bakery wanted to celebrate that connection, which made bringing real fans, creators, and longtime community members to the national stage a must. Their creativity and authenticity helped bring the idea to life in a way that no celebrity endorsement could, and we can't wait for fans, new and old, to see the spot."

In tandem with its Super Bowl moment, Tree Hut continues to expand its portfolio with new scents and product forms designed to attract first-time shoppers while delighting longtime fans. The spring launch brings the "Uncontain Yourself" campaign to life with Whipped Shave Butter, Lip Oils, and a Daily Moisturizing Scrub, along with Hydraglow Body Lotion and Foaming Gel Wash, now available in convenient pump packaging. New scents across fan-favorite formulas will be available at major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Ulta, Amazon, and more.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still manufactures out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

