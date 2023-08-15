Summer Lasts Longer at Cinnamon Shore with Great Activities & Special Offers

Luxe vacation community with village-like vibe offers a bonus night at reduced rate, plus family-friendly fun from late August into fall.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore, a walkable, luxury seaside town on Mustang Island, makes it easy for families to squeeze in one more beachside stay before schedules get too hectic.

"Our daily, summertime activities run through Labor Day Weekend, with more fun planned for fall, when perfect beach weather and great fishing arrive, along with great rates," says Celeste Edwards, General Manager of Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals.

Cinnamon Shore makes a great getaway beyond Labor Day and into September and October
For Labor Day Weekend, Cinnamon Shore offers a reduced, three-night minimum stay, so it's easy for school-going families to book the last three-day weekend of summer. SEE ACTIVITY SCHEDULE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

As peak season slides into the shoulder season, Cinnamon Shore offers its Late Summer/Fall Special, allowing a bonus night at 50% off when a guest books two or more nights. (Holiday weekends excluded, including Labor Day; other restrictions apply.) SEE SPECIAL HERE. Plus, the community launches its inaugural tradition of Beach, Boos & BBQ on the last weekend in October, presenting fall festival fun with barbecue, craft brews, live music, a cornhole competition and other activities.

Beyond Labor Day, Cinnamon Shore makes a great place to stay later into September, when the coast cools down, and in October, when Beachtoberfest events in downtown Port Aransas draw visitors every weekend. Beachtoberfest includes:

  • Port A Days, celebrating the town's founding with a chili cook-off, inflatables for kids, an Anything That Floats race and more, at Roberts Point Park, Oct. 7th
  • Shoptober, when the local boutiques and shops offer steals and deals for shoppers, Oct. 20th-22nd
  • Wooden Boat Festival, celebrating the town fishing and boating heritage, at Farley Boat Works and Roberts Point Park, Oct. 20th-22nd
  • Flynn's Beach Run, a fun run with 5K and 10K distances, plus a Family Run sponsored by Cinnamon Shore, Oct. 28th

As Halloween approaches, Cinnamon Shore entertains homeowners and vacation rental guests with its inaugural Beach, Boos & BBQ event, set for the weekend of Oct. 27th. With barbecue, beer, live music and family activities, there will be trunk or treating, too.

As the fall season brings anglers of all abilities to Mustang Island, Cinnamon Shore can help direct guests to area outfitters and rent fishing gear to families who want to try their luck in on-site lakes.

CHECK AVAILABLE RENTALS: To browse vacation rental availability for late summer and fall, visit cinnamonshore.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact: Martin Elder; 646-645-7108; [email protected].

About Cinnamon Shore
Cinnamon Shore was the first pedestrian-friendly, master-planned vacation home community to open in Port Aransas in 2007. Nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, it is the first environmentally friendly, New Urban development for Atlanta-based Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers.

Cinnamon Shore is a destination growing at the edge of Port Aransas, set along 18 miles of uninterrupted wide beachfront on Mustang Island. It is now comprised of two communities — the original, Cinnamon Shore North that has developed over the past 15 years, and its newer, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South. Every detail of the master plan embraces Mustang Island's natural environment and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

