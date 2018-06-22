Summer-Long Challenge Encourages Participants to Run, Walk, Bike to Support Cancer Research at Medical College of Wisconsin

The Cancer Crush combines fitness and fundraising to fuel cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Research Center, the only academic cancer research center in Milwaukee. Anyone can participate individually or as a team by setting mile and fundraising goals; walking, running or biking throughout the summer, and asking friends and family to join or support through a donation.

"Cancer Crush was started to support the most promising research and most effective treatments of this devastating disease, said James Thomas, MD, PhD, oncologist and associate director for translational research at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center. "Our hope is that because of the research performed, we can give others a second chance at life. Together, we can all help science crush cancer."

The challenge culminates on Saturday, Sept. 22, at MCW where participants will complete the last one or five miles together, cross the finish line and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring live entertainment, food and family fun.

Those interested can sign up today at www.mcwcancercrush.com and set a personal goal for the total miles they will walk, run or bike – or even swim, paddleboard, skip or kayak – during the summer to raise money for cancer research. Registration is $25 and includes entrance to the race and festival on Sept. 22, refreshments and a T-shirt.

