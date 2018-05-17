Summer Months Call for Increased Water Safety

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Water Safety Month, and with it comes renewed attention to swim safety across the country. Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children between the age of 1 and 14, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Parents need to be vigilant about their children's water safety at all times, but the summer months are especially important," said Mary Reilly-Magee, owner of Love to Swim School.

According to Magee, the number-one defense against accidents around water is to train your kids to swim; however, there are a number of additional precautions that can be taken.

For example:

Maintain constant eye contact with their children at social gatherings near pools or other bodies of water

Post CPR instructions at your at-home pool and make sure that your neighbors or local pool does the same.

Enroll in and complete CPR training.

Install a four-foot or taller fence around the pool and spa and use self-closing and self-latching gates

Ensure that your at-home pool has compliant drain covers

Always remove pool ladders and swim toys from the pool area when they are not in use

Install alarms on doors leading from the house to the pool area that will alert you when someone enters the pool area

Magee recommends that parents and guardians research their local swim schools and instructors and find the right fit.

"No matter what, a parent's best defense against injury or death is to make sure their child learns to swim. The American Association of Pediatrics says that a child can safely begin swim lessons as early as age 1, especially if he or she is showing a readiness or enthusiasm around water."

About Love to Swim School

Love to Swim School's mission is to develop students of all ages into happy, confident, masterful, lifelong swimmers. At Love to Swim School, swimmers have fun, parents see results, and coaches do what they love. All Love to Swim School coaches undergo training that includes 40 hours of in-water training and 12 hours of classroom training. Training includes curriculum, classroom management, child development, lesson planning, organization and customer service. On-going training is provided through monthly staff meetings, in-service trainings, U.S. Swim School Association and American Swimming Coaches Association conference attendance and professional skill development programs. For more information visit www.love-to-swim.com.

