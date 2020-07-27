Summer of Accelerate's First-Ever Carrier Week Features Content Exclusively Designed for the Carrier Community

DENVER, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore and the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) today announced that the Summer of Accelerate, powered by NetVU, will host its first Carrier Week virtual program. The event kicks off on August 18. Carrier Week is a key part of the free, all-virtual programming Vertafore and NetVU are offering all summer long in place of their annual in-person conference. A great learning and networking opportunity, Carrier Week is open to all U.S. carriers.

For decades, Accelerate powered by NetVU has brought insurance professionals together for continuing education, networking, industry updates and sneak-peeks at InsurTech advances. Carrier Week marks the first time the influential InsurTech conference has sponsored exclusive, multi-day programming for carriers. The all-digital program encompasses thought leadership, product announcements, peer-to-peer relationship-building opportunities and user sessions. The week's events include:

An opening keynote with Vertafore's CEO and leadership team highlighting the company's new products for and investments in insurance distribution, channel management, and data and insights.

An exclusive summit for carrier heads of distribution in P&C, life, health and annuity with insights into current distribution trends, the latest advances in InsurTech, and an expert review of COVID-19's impact on the present and future of our industry.

The Vertafore Connectivity Forum with a panel of leading carriers and brokers to share their perspectives on current connectivity challenges.

Breakout sessions for participants to gain a deeper understanding agent connectivity, compensation, distribution management, data and analytics, and more.

"For decades, NetVU has provided exceptional training and opportunities to connect with peers, and we know that everyone in our community, including carriers, looks forward to the annual event," said Joe Clabaugh of The Cincinnati Insurance Company and 2021 Accelerate powered by NetVU chairman. "Carrier Week provides professional development and relationship-building opportunities like an in-person event, and we're excited about the new content designed just for carriers."

"This year's shift to a virtual Accelerate format has enabled us bring the experience to a larger segment of the insurance distribution channel than ever before—with more than 10,000 agency participants to date and now a full slate of content just for the carrier community," said Cassidy Smirnow, Vertafore's chief customer officer. "Now more than ever is the time for us to come together to learn, innovate, and leverage technology and data as a differentiator, to meet the evolving digital expectations within our industry."

Find out more about Carrier Week and the Summer of Accelerate, powered by NetVU, at www.carrierweek.com.

About Vertafore

For more than 50 years, Vertafore has built insurance technology to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most to them – people. Vertafore's solutions for agency management, client management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity empower simpler, smarter insurance distribution for every stakeholder. More than 20,000 agencies, 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments rely on Vertafore to streamline their workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity. Through a fierce devotion to customer success, a continual focus on excellence and a commitment to delivering modern, innovative InsurTech solutions, Vertafore is delivering results that make a difference for the entire distribution channel. For more information, visit: http://www.vertafore.com.

About NetVU

NetVU is an independent national member organization committed to providing industry advocacy, world-class education and networking to more than 25,000 insurance agencies, carriers and MGAs, and more than 500,000 users of Vertafore's solutions. NetVU's leaders envision a thriving, profitable insurance industry fueled by vibrant, efficient firms that fully leverage everything Vertafore's products have to offer.

©2020 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

