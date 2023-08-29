Summer of Award Recognition for Peterson Technology Partners Including Great Place to Work

The IT Recruiting and Staffing firm was awarded ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Award for Employee Satisfaction, Chicago's 2023 Best and Brightest, and certified as USA Great Place to Work 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners, a premiere IT consulting and recruiting firm, today announced they are the winners of ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Award for Employee Satisfaction, Chicago's 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and were certified for the 4th time as a Great Place to Work™.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing is the nation's only service excellence award for the staffing industry that leverages third party validated survey responses from employment agency clients and job seekers. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the staffing industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and job candidates.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

Great Places to Work™ is a global authority on workplace culture. This organization provides tools to survey organizational workforces, discover valuable insights, and earn recognition for outstanding company environment.

In 2023, Peterson Technology Partners achieved a 96% approval rating from their staff, well over the industry standard of 57%. Some of the values highlighted by the PTP staff included transparency, diversity, unique work culture, and flexibility.

"We are honored to be recognized for these distinguished awards, solidifying Peterson Technology Partners as a leader in recruiting and staffing," said Nick Shah, CEO and founder, Peterson Technology Partners. "We are committed to creating a healthy work environment and providing the best possible service to our clients and customers."

This is the fourth time Peterson Technology Partners has received the Great Place to Work award and the second time they've received the Best and Brightest Award. Peterson Technology Partners was measured against multiple parameters for all three awards including employee satisfaction, HR practices, diversity, organizational values, benefits, recognition and more.

About Peterson Tech Partners

Peterson Tech Partners (PTP) is a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing top talent in artificial intelligence, cloud, data science, cyber security, DevOps and others. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, PTP has over two decades of experience in providing staffing solutions for Fortune 100 companies and provides winning talent for the broad spectrum of IT projects. With proprietary AI-powered recruiting technology, and an expert team of recruiters, PTP addresses the most challenging staffing initiatives, and is strategically investing in new initiatives to continue to offer best-in-class solutions for their partners and clients.

Media Contact:

Samantha Rubenstein

[email protected]

(650) 200-6110

SOURCE Peterson Technology Partners